Shah Rukh Khan steals the spotlight at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's star-studded wedding

The son of Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia in an intimate ceremony recently. It was at this big event graced by the Bollywood celebrities as well as the business magnates, yet the hero of the show was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Even though his arrival was preceded by the news that he would be somewhat of a shadow in the crowd, it, nevertheless, was far from the truth as his entry featuring his own touch, became the center of everyone's attention.

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand entrance turns heads at Konark Gowariker's wedding

The mega star SRK, in a classic black blazer, white shirt, and sunglasses, was exuding elegance and poise. He was later spotted in discussions with Ashutosh Gowariker and also hugged him. Shah Rukh was also spotted with the newlyweds, delighting everyone present. A video of Shah Rukh Khan gracing the event instatntly went viral on social media.