5 Reasons why fans are awaiting the debut of birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan in ‘Nadaaniyan’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh just turned 24 today but what doubles the excitement is his much-awaited debut with Khushi Kapoor in the movie Nadaaniyan which is to hit the OTT platform soon. As the young actor celebrates his birthday with wishes pouring in from friends and family, we take a look at why fans are awaiting his debut.
The Acting Gene
Ibrahim Ali Khan belongs to a family of superb actors. Not only are his sister, Sara Ali Khan, and parents, Saif and Amrita Singh wonderful actors, but also his aunt, Soha Ali Khan, grand-mother Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also powerhouse of talents. Being surrounded by talented actors automatically makes it easier to pick up nuances and have the acting gene run through his veins.
Creative vision
While he makes his screen debut with Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim is well versed in the world of entertainment, having been an Assistant Director on the sets of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Thus, fans definitely expect him to know the nuances of both on and behind the camera and nailing it with his performances.
Fashion Game
Time and again Ibrahim has posted photographs on his social media account teasing fans with in his fashionable avatars. From sporting a deep green jacket to sequined Kurta, his fashion versatility game is on top, making him blend well with both Indian and Western ensembles. It is only a matter of time to see how the sartorial choices are made to reflect on screen as well.
New Chocolate Boy?
From Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, many have been unanimously given the title of Bollywood’s chocolate boy. With dapper looks and a fashion game on point, fans wonder if Ibrahim Ali Khan is already on the way to becoming Bollywood’s next chocolate boy.
The Gen-Z connect
Ibrahim plays a very relatable college-goer in his first film. This makes him connect to a very young and fun –loving crowd. His movie also gives glimpses of highlighting all that is trending among Gen-Zs and millennial making him a voice for thousands of youngsters across the country. This also makes him easily connect with his fans which only increases his fan-following by the day.