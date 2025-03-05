5 Reasons why fans are awaiting the debut of birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan in ‘Nadaaniyan’

The Acting Gene

Ibrahim Ali Khan belongs to a family of superb actors. Not only are his sister, Sara Ali Khan, and parents, Saif and Amrita Singh wonderful actors, but also his aunt, Soha Ali Khan, grand-mother Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also powerhouse of talents. Being surrounded by talented actors automatically makes it easier to pick up nuances and have the acting gene run through his veins.

Creative vision

While he makes his screen debut with Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim is well versed in the world of entertainment, having been an Assistant Director on the sets of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Thus, fans definitely expect him to know the nuances of both on and behind the camera and nailing it with his performances.