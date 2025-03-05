Kubbra Sait reveals why she thought she was perfect for Surpanakha in 'Ramayana'

Actor Kubbra Sait recently shared her experience auditioning for the role of Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated film Ramayana. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. Although Kubbra didn’t land the part, she remains upbeat and eager to see who ultimately plays the character.
Speaking about her audition, Kubbra humorously remarked, “I was perfect for the role of Surpanakha because of my nose. (laughs) I would have been a perfect fit, but they didn’t cast me. Now I am curious to know who they have given this role to.” Despite not being selected, Kubbra maintains a positive outlook. “I did audition for Surpanakha, but you don’t get everything you try for, and that’s okay. It doesn’t mean you lose everything. I’m grateful for the experience,” she added.
While she missed out on Ramayana, Kubbra has a busy slate ahead. She will reprise her role in The Trial Season 2, starring alongside Kajol. Additionally, she is part of Son of Sardar 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. Kubbra will also be seen in David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film alongside Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Mrunal Thakur. With exciting projects lined up, Kubbra continues to carve her niche in the industry.