Playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised in Hyderabad after suspected suicide

Playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar is currently hospitalised in Hyderabad after a suspected suicide, according to reports. The singer was found unconscious in her home after two days of her flat being locked from outside stirring alarm among security guards at the resident's housing complex.

Kalpana Raghavendar’s apartment sealed for two days before discovery

Kalpana Raghavendar’s apartment was reportedly locked for two consecutive days, triggering her resident's association to try and establish contact. Their numerous calls and messages were ignored, growing their concern. With her husband in Chennai, things only became more troubling.

The cause of her hospitalisation is still shrouded in mystery. The sudden isolation and subsequent discovery have set off a frenzy of speculation and worry.

Kalpana Raghavendar: A versatile playback singer with over 1,500 songs to Her credit