Playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised in Hyderabad after suspected suicide

Playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar is currently hospitalised in Hyderabad after a suspected suicide, according to reports. The singer was found unconscious in her home after two days of her flat being locked from outside stirring alarm among security guards at the resident's housing complex.
Kalpana Raghavendar’s apartment sealed for two days before discovery
Kalpana Raghavendar’s apartment was reportedly locked for two consecutive days, triggering her resident's association to try and establish contact. Their numerous calls and messages were ignored, growing their concern. With her husband in Chennai, things only became more troubling.
The cause of her hospitalisation is still shrouded in mystery. The sudden isolation and subsequent discovery have set off a frenzy of speculation and worry.
Kalpana Raghavendar: A versatile playback singer with over 1,500 songs to Her credit
Kalpana, daughter of the renowned playback singer TS Raghavendra, has a long and productive career to her credit, having sung more than 1,500 songs in different languages. Her success was cemented by winning Star Singer Malayalam in 2010, opening the doors for collaborations with musical legends such as Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.
Her early beginnings at the age of five speak to a life richly immersed in music. Aside from her singing abilities, she has also appeared in movies, including Punnagai Mannan and was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. More recent hits such as Kodi Parakura Kaalam and Telangana Tejam showed her continued presence in the industry. She has also been a judge on several singing reality television shows.
As Kalpana receives medical attention, the focus shifts to her recovery and the need for understanding and support during this difficult time.