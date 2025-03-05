Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to expand ‘Undercurrent Lab’ in 2025 to train more women in filmmaking

Undercurrent Lab to offer more opportunities for women

The inaugural edition of Undercurrent Lab focused on training ten women in the technical craft of cinema lighting. Over a week-long workshop, participants worked closely with professional gaffers and cinematographers, gaining hands-on experience on live film sets. The program proved to be a game-changer, with two participants securing positions in the nearly all-women crew of Richa and Ali’s debut production, Girls Will Be Girls.

Encouraged by this impact, the couple is now introducing a new department within Undercurrent Lab 2025. This expansion will offer comprehensive training across various aspects of film production, further opening doors for women seeking to establish themselves in the industry.