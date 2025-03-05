Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to expand ‘Undercurrent Lab’ in 2025 to train more women in filmmaking

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are doubling down on their efforts to make the film industry more inclusive. Following the success of the first edition of Undercurrent Lab, the duo is bringing the initiative back in 2025 with an expanded scope, aiming to equip more women with essential filmmaking skills.
The inaugural edition of Undercurrent Lab focused on training ten women in the technical craft of cinema lighting. Over a week-long workshop, participants worked closely with professional gaffers and cinematographers, gaining hands-on experience on live film sets. The program proved to be a game-changer, with two participants securing positions in the nearly all-women crew of Richa and Ali’s debut production, Girls Will Be Girls.
Encouraged by this impact, the couple is now introducing a new department within Undercurrent Lab 2025. This expansion will offer comprehensive training across various aspects of film production, further opening doors for women seeking to establish themselves in the industry.
“The first edition was truly inspiring. We saw immense talent and passion, and some participants even joined the crew of Girls Will Be Girls,” Richa shared. “With Undercurrent Lab 2025, we want to go bigger—providing more women with the skills and confidence to pursue filmmaking.” By offering structured training and real-world experience, the second edition of Undercurrent Lab aims to bridge the gender gap in cinema and foster a new generation of women professionals in the industry.