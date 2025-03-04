‘Crazxy’ smashes box office expectations: Sohum Shah’s small-budget thriller takes off

Sohum Shah’s reputation for delivering high-quality cinema has played a crucial role in the film’s success. His meticulous storytelling and dedication to compelling narratives have once again struck a chord with audiences. Not only did he lead the film with an intense performance, but he also spearheaded a promotional campaign that kept audiences intrigued. Beyond its numbers, Crazxy reinforces the value of fresh, original content in Bollywood. It stands as proof that strong storytelling and audience trust can propel even small-budget films to major success. As the film continues its upward trend, it sets a new benchmark for independent thrillers in India.