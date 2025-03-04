‘Crazxy’ smashes box office expectations: Sohum Shah’s small-budget thriller takes off

Sohum Shah is back with a bang! After winning hearts with Tumbbad in 2018, he has delivered yet another gripping thriller—Crazxy. The film, packed with suspense and stellar performances, has taken audiences by storm, proving that great storytelling always finds its audience.
Sohum Shah’s winning streak
Despite being a small-budget production, Crazxy has made a strong impact at the box office. The film opened with ₹1.10 crore and quickly gained momentum, grossing ₹4.25 crore within three days. With strong word of mouth and growing interest, Crazxy has already crossed its breakeven point—an impressive feat for an independent thriller.
Sohum Shah’s reputation for delivering high-quality cinema has played a crucial role in the film’s success. His meticulous storytelling and dedication to compelling narratives have once again struck a chord with audiences. Not only did he lead the film with an intense performance, but he also spearheaded a promotional campaign that kept audiences intrigued. Beyond its numbers, Crazxy reinforces the value of fresh, original content in Bollywood. It stands as proof that strong storytelling and audience trust can propel even small-budget films to major success. As the film continues its upward trend, it sets a new benchmark for independent thrillers in India.