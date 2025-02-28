Sohum Shah talks about his intense new thriller ‘Crazxy’, in theatres today
Sohum Shah isn’t just an actor; he’s a cinematic alchemist, turning unconventional scripts into gold. From the mythical depths of Tumbbad to the gritty political landscape of Maharani, he’s carved a niche for himself by embracing the audacious and the unpredictable. Now, he’s back with Crazxy, a thriller that promises to shatter genre conventions, not with visual spectacle, but with a symphony of tension and suspense.
In conversation with Indulge, Sohum opens up about the journey behind Crazxy, his leap into production, and the allure of playing a flawed genius caught in a desperate race against time. Forget the familiar tropes; Sohum is here to redefine the thriller, one heart-pounding phone call at a time. Excerpts:
Crazxy has been a six-year journey. Did you ever feel like giving up?
Not at all. It hasn’t been as long a journey as Tumbbad, which we started filming in 2012. Girish Kohli brought this script to us in 2019, and we greenlit it immediately. We approached many studios, but no one was willing to back it. Finally, we started rolling cameras in 2022. It’s a unique project with its challenges, though not in the way Tumbbad was—with years of shooting in rain and harsh conditions. We shot Crazxy in one schedule, but the expectation after Tumbbad was a challenge in itself. While Tumbbad was visually striking, Crazxy is an auditory experience.
What was it about the script that made you think, “I have to do this film”?
I read many scripts and try to develop several as well, but most lack coherence. This one stood out. After Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, I developed a taste for something different. I expect more from myself now. If I’m making something, it has to be fresh and unique, no matter the risk. That’s my brand.
You eventually decided to back the film yourself. How did that come to be?
When Girish brought me the script, he had seen Tumbbad and approached me as an actor. I asked him, “Why me?” He said, “There are many boys in this industry, but I need a man.” That stuck with me. I also asked him where he planned to take the film and offered to produce it. I knew that if I produced it, I’d do it with passion. So I took it on.
You play Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon racing against time to save his kidnapped daughter. What was your first reaction when you read the script?
It was a page-turner. I’m always looking for great scripts. Amitabh Bachchan once said that actors are always thinking about their next job, and that’s true. When I read Crazxy, I was hooked. The climax needed some work, but otherwise, it was a solid script. We don’t get stories like this anymore. I knew immediately that I had to say yes.
He’s a genius doctor but a flawed father. Did you relate to him in any way?
I can relate to any man, actually (smirks). We all have shades of grey—no one sees themselves as a villain. Everyone has their perspective. That’s how I approach my roles. I’m naturally drawn to grey characters. Bheema Bharati (Maharani) was considered negative, but he was layered. Vinayak Rao (Tumbbad) was grey. Abhimanyu has his strengths and weaknesses too. Like every human, he’s stuck in a maze—some chase money, fame, success. Abhimanyu’s maze is of his own making, and the film explores how he navigates it.
How physically and emotionally exhausting was this role?
It was emotionally tough, but even more physically demanding. I actually drove in those chase sequences. The director insisted I do it myself, and it was dangerous. Acting and driving simultaneously was not easy.
You have many phone call-based scenes in the film. How tough was it to act when your co-actors weren’t physically present?
Not really. In real life, we do it all the time. Maybe the tonality shifts a bit, but as long as you’re truly listening and responding, it works.
Tinnu Anand’s voice on the other end is chilling. What was it like working with him?
He was chilling and killing! (laughs) “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain. Naam hai Shahenshah.” I’m a huge fan of his. I had worked with him in my first film, Baabar. This was another great experience.
The trailer has been getting a lot of love. Were you expecting such a response?
Honestly, no. Even the teaser, which we shot just a month ago, was meant to tease the audience. But it got so much love! I don’t believe in stuffing teasers with film scenes because that ruins the experience. The overwhelming response has been amazing.
What was your immediate thought when you first saw the final cut of Crazxy?
I loved it. We achieved exactly what we set out to do. Just like Tumbbad redefined horror, Crazxy bends the rules of the thriller genre.
Do you feel a responsibility now, especially when people expect Sohum Shah to always push boundaries?
Not really. I don’t make films to impress anyone. I do it because it brings me immense joy. Tumbbad and Crazxy are completely different, but both are fresh in their own way.
You’ve been part of deeply intense films. Do you ever crave doing a light, fun, commercial entertainer?
Absolutely! I’m a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda. Comedy is my favourite genre. As an audience member, I don’t even like horror or thrillers that much—I love comedies like Andaz Apna Apna, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, and Hera Pheri. I’d love to do something like that.
If you had to describe the film in one word, what would it be?
Crazy.
What’s next for you after Crazxy?
Tumbbad 2 will start filming by late 2025 or early 2026. Then there’s Ek Jaam Shaitan Ke Naam, directed by Yogesh, who wrote Munjya and Monica, O My Darling.