Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma split after several years of dating: Reports

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who were one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry, have broken up after dating for several years, according to reports. The couple was a public favourite and frequently made the news for their on-and-off-screen chemistry.
The decision was reportedly made weeks ago, but Tamannaah and Vijay still have a friendly relationship, a source close to them said. “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma decided to part ways as a couple a few weeks ago but will continue to be good friends. They have both been busy will their own schedules,” a source was quoted as saying.
Previously, Vijay Varma had talked about how the public is curious about his bond with Tamannaah. In an interview, he described how the media coverage of his personal life had taken him by surprise. “Shock laga ki itni interest hai logon ko meri personal life (I was shocked that so many people are interested in my personal life), but then I got used to it. It’s bigger than the release of my film.” It was a great revelation about how people look at things,” he said.
Tamannaah Bhatia had featured in popular films like Baahubali, Lust Stories 2, and F3: Fun and Frustration. Vijay Varma is a terrific talent known for his phenomenal work in Darlings, Gully Boy, and Lust Stories 2 amongst other projects.
Despite fans being saddened that the pair split, both stars are forging ahead and focusing on themselves and their careers. To maintain a cordial relationship speaks volumes to maturity and mutual understanding.