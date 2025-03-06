MP Tejasvi Surya and Carnatic artiste Sivasri Skandaprasad tie knot in an intimate ceremony

Who attended the Tejasvi Surya-Sivasri Skandaprasad wedding?

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna, BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai, former BJP MP Pratap Simha, In-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya, BJP Karnataka President B. Y. Vijayendra and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Family sources stated that pre-wedding rituals were held on the evening of Wednesday.

The mangalyadharna ritual was held between 9.15 am and 10.15 am in the Tula Lagna. Following the wedding, the ceremony to welcome the new bride will be held at the residence of Tejasvi Surya.

Family sources confirmed that a reception has been planned on March 9 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm at Gayathri Vihar in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and other dignitaries from national politics are invited to the event.