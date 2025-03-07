Aishwarya Rajesh on breaking stereotypes, paving the way for strong female roles in Kollywood and more
When it comes to going against the grain, Kollywood’s star for all seasons, Aishwarya Rajesh, pretty much aces the game. After her maiden venture, Avargalum Ivargalum (2011), and her sophomore project, Attakathi (2012), the bold, beautiful, and brilliant actress left everyone speechless when she played a mother of two in Kaaka Muttai (2015). Not only did the film go on to bag National Awards for the same, but Aishwarya Rajesh’s performance won plaudits from critics and audiences alike, sealing her place as an actress to watch out for. Since then, Aishwarya has been unleashing a surprise from time to time with her choice of films, which includes a kitty bursting at the seams with women-centric films.
Over a decade since her debut outing, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Aishwarya has carved a niche for herself in the industry. On this International Women’s Day, we speak to this actress of substance who has been taking up challenging and strong-willed protagonist roles head-on, the evolution of female characters in the industry, her career trajectory, her latest outing Suzhal 2, work-life balance, and a lot more. Excerpts...
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?
I think women need to be celebrated every single day.
The sequel to your popular web series, Suzhal, was recently released...
Suzhal 2 dives into a world of mystery and crime, much like a murder mystery. The story picks up with Kathir and me, the only characters recurring from Season 1. The plot revolves around the murder of Chellappa, my advocate from the first season. Alongside this, there are eight victims, all young women, each with a similar story that connects them.
Do you believe that OTT platforms have widened the scope for actors?
OTT platforms give actors a lot of room to showcase their talent because they have more screen time and space to explore their roles. The reach is huge, and it's not just limited to one region.
Your career trajectory boasts some incredibly strong characters. Was it a deliberate choice to take the path less trodden?
At the start of your career, there’s really no choice, right? But when I did get to choose, I was always focussed on socially responsible content. I didn’t want to take on roles that didn’t serve a meaningful purpose. I made sure the character was strong and that it aligned with my vision of impactful content. At the end of the day, content is the key.
But in the process, do you think that you missed out on meet-cute stories and bubbly roles?
I’ve done a variety of roles over the years. For example, in Thirudan Police, Namma Veettu Pillai and Vaanam Kottatum, I played bubbly characters. More recently, in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, I took on a cute character. As an actor, you have to be versatile and adapt to whatever the script demands. I don’t see myself as just a cute, bubbly heroine — I want to be an actor who can take on all kinds of roles.
You’ve been in the industry for over a decade now. How have female characters evolved during this time?
When I entered the industry, the mindset among people was, ‘the heroine has to be fair, skinny, and from Bombay.’ With time, people have evolved, and today, we have directors who are very comfortable if the heroine is speaking in the language.
You had said that being fluent in Tamil turned out to be a huge disadvantage for you.
Yeah, that’s what I’m saying. Cinema has changed a lot. We have broken many stereotypes, and young directors are casting according to the characters. I mean, it’s not completely changed, but at least over 50-60 per cent has changed.
You call yourself a workaholic. Then how do you strike a work-life balance?
Honestly, I don’t want to take a break at all. If you gave me work all 365 days of the year, I’d be more than happy. If I get a break for even two-three days, I start feeling like something’s off. It’s like, “Am I even in this industry anymore?” I get confused and restless. I can’t take a long break—anything more than a week and I start going a bit crazy. My behaviour changes, and my mom would say, “Please, go back to shoot, you’re acting weird.”
I’m the kind of person who needs to keep my day full and busy. I love staying engaged, and I’ve also been thinking a lot about other things I can do beyond acting—like starting up businesses and exploring new ideas. I can’t just sit around and do nothing.
You never take a holiday?
No... I love travelling. Whenever I get a break, I go somewhere. But honestly, it’s been almost six-seven months, or nearly a year, since I last travelled. I was busy working on Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which kicked off around May or June. The film was released on January 14, and then there were promotions. After its success, it was all packed.
How do you handle criticism?
Criticism is something we need to take both positively and negatively. People will criticise, no matter what we say or do. But sometimes, we need to look at criticism in a positive light. It means we’re in the limelight, and it can help us grow. In the beginning, it was tough, but, I’ve reached a point where I don’t bother reading the comments on social media.
Today, you have created a niche for yourself...
I’m happy about how it worked out for me because creating a space for yourself in this field isn’t easy. Even with female-centric films, if you’re not consistent or if you don’t choose good scripts, it’s hard to sustain yourself in this space. For me, the key was always trying to do good, responsible films — content that resonates with people. Like, when you see an Aishwarya Rajesh film, families know it’s something they can watch together. I’ve consciously built this image over time.
When I started focussing on female-centric roles, I took a genuine interest in packaging the script and considering it my baby. I never approached it as just a way to get money and make a film; I made sure the producer would also benefit financially. As an actor, when the weight is on your shoulders, it’s crucial to think about these aspects.
You mentioned that your mother is your biggest critic. Which of your films is she particularly proud of?
You can’t ask this question because she is proud of everything I do. Making female-centric films is no cakewalk, especially since I began taking on such roles early on. The day she watched Kanaa, she said she was happy and content. Then I did Ka Pae Ranasingam. And she was like, “Oh my god. What a film!”.
There were moments, though, like when I did Run Baby Run. I knew the screen time was limited, and I had just an extended cameo. She wasn’t happy about it. She said, “Why would you take on a film where you’re barely there?” But I told her, “Sometimes, when there’s a good character, you take it.”
When I did Sankranthiki Vasthunam, she was on cloud nine. It was special for her because Telugu is her mother tongue. She has a huge circle of friends in the Telugu film industry because my father was also part of it —people like composers Devi Sri Prasad’s mother and Thaman’s mother. For 10 days after my movie came out, almost every day, she took a group of friends to watch the film in Chennai. She is like the biggest PR for me.
When a film is successful, how do you celebrate it with your family?
My family is small—it’s just my mother, my brother, and my nephew Aryan. We’re very close-knit, and we always sit together to talk about our films. We make it a point to watch interviews and celebrate together. We just relax and enjoy each other’s company at home.
Today, actresses are venturing into business. Is that something you’d be interested in pursuing as well?
Yes, I have co-founded a clothing brand. I’m involved with an NGO, and I have plans to start a few more businesses. One of them is a jewellery line, which will feature silver jewellery for everyday wear. I’m also in the process of starting a healthy food brand. I’ve always believed that eating healthy is crucial, so we decided to focus on plant-based food.
Since we are talking about food, do you have a food regimen?
I believe in eating whatever I like, but in moderation. I don’t follow any particular diet, but I do practice intermittent fasting. I typically fast for 14 to 16 hours, depending on the kind of work I have the next day. After fasting, I try to keep my meals healthy, and I prefer eating home-cooked food as much as possible.
Do you have a workout regimen as well?
Yeah, working out is a must for me. I make sure to work out three to four times a week. Honestly, I’d go crazy if I didn’t work out. But I’m not focused on anything like getting a six-pack (laughs) — I just aim to stay fit and healthy.
How do you unwind?
Sometimes, I just do nothing, and that’s my perfect way to unwind. Just relax, sit idle, or watch TV. I love spending time with my nephew. I hang out with my mom, talk to her, maybe even argue a little, and chill.
Looking back, are you satisfied with your film journey?
Of course, I’m proud of how far I’ve come. When I look at where I started and what I’m doing today, I’m genuinely happy with my journey. As a woman, especially in an industry where I had no support, and working on female-centric films without big star heroes — creating something meaningful in this space hasn’t been easy.
How do you keep yourself motivated when things aren’t going as planned?
Well, I have a small circle of friends. Whenever I’m feeling down, I talk to them. It’s important to have people who can support you during tough times. Sometimes, even when your career is going well, you can feel low. Other times, when things aren’t going great, you tell yourself, “It’s okay, this too shall pass.” I always believe in one thing — just keep doing your best and focus on good work. Success and failure are beyond our control, and we can’t always dictate the outcome. Life’s ups and downs are inevitable, but they teach you so much. During the lows, you learn who’s truly there for you.
Who would you consider your inspiration in cinema?
Vijay Sethupathi. His journey is remarkable! The dedication he shows towards his work and the way he carries himself is truly motivating. The films he chooses and the roles he takes on speak volumes about his passion and commitment to his craft. If you’re close to him, you get to see the kind of person he is and the amazing things he does for the people around him.
Your dream role...
I’d love to play a warrior princess in a period film.
If you were to become invisible for a day, where would you go?
I’d just do whatever feels right at the time.
If you had the chance to swap careers with a celebrity, who would it be?
Marilyn Monroe, one of the most beautiful women and incredible actors.
A secret talent of yours...
I’m a national-level swimmer.
A recent character that inspired you...
I liked Mimi, the story of a surrogate mother.
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112