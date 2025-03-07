Aishwarya Rajesh on breaking stereotypes, paving the way for strong female roles in Kollywood and more

A

You can’t ask this question because she is proud of everything I do. Making female-centric films is no cakewalk, especially since I began taking on such roles early on. The day she watched Kanaa, she said she was happy and content. Then I did Ka Pae Ranasingam. And she was like, “Oh my god. What a film!”.

There were moments, though, like when I did Run Baby Run. I knew the screen time was limited, and I had just an extended cameo. She wasn’t happy about it. She said, “Why would you take on a film where you’re barely there?” But I told her, “Sometimes, when there’s a good character, you take it.”

When I did Sankranthiki Vasthunam, she was on cloud nine. It was special for her because Telugu is her mother tongue. She has a huge circle of friends in the Telugu film industry because my father was also part of it —people like composers Devi Sri Prasad’s mother and Thaman’s mother. For 10 days after my movie came out, almost every day, she took a group of friends to watch the film in Chennai. She is like the biggest PR for me.