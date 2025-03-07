International Women’s Day: We catch up with Shriya Saran to talk about the occasion, films, fitness and lots more

Some women embody timeless elegance, with an ethereal presence that captivates all. One such woman is the incredibly talented Shriya Saran, whose journey through the world of cinema has been nothing short of inspiring. Since her debut in the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001, she quickly became the dream girl of South India, winning hearts and achieving stardom. From her first Telugu blockbuster Santosham (2002) to becoming a household name with Telugu hits like Nenunnanu (2004) and Chatrapathi (2005), Shriya has only risen higher with every role she takes on.
Her versatility shines through as she seamlessly transitioned between industries, leaving her mark in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Her iconic performances in Sivaji (2007) opposite Rajnikanth, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan (2007) opposite Vijay and her Bollywood box office hit in Awarapan (2007) only cemented her status as a leading lady in the Indian film industry. Not stopping there, Shriya also made her Hollywood debut in The Other End of the Line in 2008 and has continued to dazzle audiences with notable performances in Midnight’s Children (2012), Drishyam (2015), Gamanam (2021) and Kannada super hit Kabzaa (2023) in recent years.
With a career spanning over two decades, Shriya has truly become a beacon of excellence, grace and resilience. In celebration of International Women’s Day, we had the privilege of connecting with this multifaceted actress to explore the different facets of her life — her journey in cinema, her dedication to fitness, her sense of style and so much more. The conversation was spectacular and we’re thrilled to share her story with you.
Firstly, Happy Women’s Day to you! What does this day mean to you personally and what do you think it should mean to the world?
Let me pass on that wish to all your readers. Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing, strong and inspiring women out there! For me, this day is very special. I want to celebrate every woman’s journey — the wins, the struggles and the unstoppable spirit that keeps us moving forward. It’s also a chance to appreciate the women who came before us, who fought for change and to inspire the next generation to dream even bigger. But more than just a celebration, I think, today is also a reminder that we still have a long way to go when it comes to true equality. It is a moment to reflect and work towards a future where every woman — no matter where she is — feels seen, valued and ultimately empowered.
You’ve managed to look amazing throughout your career and it almost seems like you’ve never aged — is there a beauty secret behind this or is it something deeper?
Thank you! Honestly, I believe true beauty comes from within — how we feel, how we nourish ourselves and how we care for our skin and body. I’ve always believed that glowing skin starts with what we put into our bodies and nutrition plays a huge role in that. One of my absolute favorite skin-nourishing foods is California Almonds. They are packed with Vitamin E, antioxidants and healthy fats, which keep my skin hydrated, youthful and naturally glowing. What I love most is how almonds help protect my skin from UVB damage — the leading cause of premature aging and skin concerns. The antioxidants in almonds support anti-aging by fighting oxidative stress, which helps maintain a smooth, even skin tone and a natural glow.
What are those regimens — beauty, skin, hair, fitness and mental fitness — that you would like to share with your sisters this Women’s Day?
I truly believe in a holistic approach to wellness — taking care of my skin, body and mind. For my skincare routine, hydration is key. I drink plenty of water and always include skin-nourishing foods in my diet, like nuts, berries, grapes and avocados. These foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fats that help maintain skin elasticity and a youthful glow. A handful of nuts every day strengthens my skin’s natural barrier. Eating right is just as important as any skincare product — it all works together to keep my skin resilient against sun exposure and pollution. For hair care, I believe in regular oil massages — they nourish the scalp and keep hair healthy and shiny. When it comes to fitness, yoga has been a game-changer for me. It not only keeps me physically fit but also helps with mental clarity and inner balance. Mental wellness is just as important as physical health. I make it a priority to meditate, practice gratitude and spend quality time with my loved ones. Beauty isn’t just about looking good — it’s about feeling good from the inside too. Eating well, staying active and taking moments to recharge are my biggest beauty and wellness secrets.
Being a woman in the film industry has its pros and cons — how have you dealt with both?
The film industry, like life, is a mix of opportunities and challenges. I have been lucky to work with filmmakers who see talent beyond gender, who challenge me with meaningful roles and who respect the craft above all else. But there is also the other side — the expectations, the stereotypes and the constant scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye. It hasn’t always been easy, but I have learned to channel my energy into what truly matters — my work, my growth and the love I have for storytelling. I remind myself why I started in the first place and that keeps me going.
In 2025, what is it that you think is the one thing that women need more of?
Choice. Whether it’s in careers, relationships or personal aspirations, women should have the freedom to choose without fear or societal pressure. True empowerment comes from being able to make decisions that align with one’s dreams and values.
As a woman, what do you think is your biggest strength and strongest weakness?
I think my biggest strength is my ability to adapt and keep growing, no matter what life throws at me. I believe in learning, evolving and embracing change with an open heart. My strongest weakness? Maybe, it’s that I overthink things sometimes. But, I see it as part of my process — it makes me more mindful and helps me stay grounded.
If you had the power to change the world today, what would you change for women, first?
I would erase fear — the fear of speaking up, of dreaming too big, of being judged, of failure. Imagine a world where every woman feels safe in her choices, where her voice is heard and where she doesn’t have to second-guess her worth. That’s the world I dream of and I believe we’re getting closer to it, every day.
You’re always dressed impeccably! What would you define as your personal sense of style and who has influenced it the most?
My personal style is effortless, elegant and comfortable. I love timeless silhouettes that make me feel confident yet at ease. I often lean towards classic pieces with a modern touch, whether it’s a beautifully draped sari, a chic dress or a well-tailored suit. My mother has been my biggest style inspiration — she always carried herself with such grace and I’ve learned so much from her about how confidence is the best thing you can wear.
You’re known globally as an actress, but what would you have been if films hadn’t worked out?
I’ve always been drawn to creativity, so, I think I would have found a way to express myself in a different artistic field. Maybe a professional dancer or even a travel writer — I love exploring new cultures and stories. But no matter what, I would have chosen something that allows me to connect with people and share meaningful experiences through my life.
What would be your advice and life learnings that you would like to share with our readers, who look up to you as an inspiration?
My biggest advice to young girls is this — believe in yourself, even when the world makes you doubt. There will be moments when things don’t go as planned, when people question your dreams and when self-doubt creeps in. But hold on to your passion and keep going. Confidence and resilience will carry you through the toughest times. Surround yourself with people who uplift and inspire you, never stop learning and always make your well-being a priority — both physically and mentally. Take time for yourself, move your body and nourish it with good food. The little things matter — whether it’s staying active, finding moments of joy or including skin-loving foods like nuts, berries and greens in your diet. These small habits may seem insignificant, but over time, they shape the strongest, most radiant version of you. Above all, trust the journey. You are stronger than you think and you are capable of more than you can ever imagine.
And finally, what can we see you in, next?
There are some exciting projects on the horizon that I can’t wait to share! I’m always looking for roles that challenge me and allow me to grow as an artiste. Stay tuned — you’ll see me back on screen very soon!
