International Women’s Day: We catch up with Shriya Saran to talk about the occasion, films, fitness and lots more

Firstly, Happy Women’s Day to you! What does this day mean to you personally and what do you think it should mean to the world?

Let me pass on that wish to all your readers. Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing, strong and inspiring women out there! For me, this day is very special. I want to celebrate every woman’s journey — the wins, the struggles and the unstoppable spirit that keeps us moving forward. It’s also a chance to appreciate the women who came before us, who fought for change and to inspire the next generation to dream even bigger. But more than just a celebration, I think, today is also a reminder that we still have a long way to go when it comes to true equality. It is a moment to reflect and work towards a future where every woman — no matter where she is — feels seen, valued and ultimately empowered.