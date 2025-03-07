Tara Sutaria reflects on her journey as a woman, making her mark in a male-dominated industry and why women need to be their biggest cheerleaders

A

I think some women in the film industry have finally been given opportunities to portray, direct, produce and write stories that talk about the female experience — something that wasn’t known as well a few decades ago. But this hasn’t happened nearly as much as it ought to. Women led films and shows are still few and far between, and a lot of male led films simply have the female lead as a supporting member with less screen time and no real arc to her character, and an enormous difference in her pay — this is even with very well-loved female stars (which makes no sense to me since they pull in plenty of audience and have amassed a huge following on social media).

I have often found male actors and directors creatively change scripts and dialogues for the entire cast, exchange ideas and decide things like costume for the female lead and choose angles for shooting scenes while never involving or communicating with the actress on board regarding the same. This too is unfair and unjust, and happens with a lot of actresses in big commercial film set-ups. I think there is also a preference given to male actors about giving their shots first on a set and the actress often has to wait for hours — something I cannot understand and refuse to accept. I have been raised by my folks with an extremely fair and equal understanding of both sexes and so, I am often aghast and appalled at the dominance and superior treatment of men (not only in our job but jobs everywhere).

We must be loud and proud to stand up for our very essential and basic right to be treated fairly and equally, since we have skill, capability and power, even at the risk of losing out on work and not being “liked” by those that do not see or understand the conversation of equality.