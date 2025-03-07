Bijouterie designer Ritu Dhingra on channelising her aesthete to build her jewellery label
If positivity had a face, it surely would have been Ritu Dhingra’s. The resplendent and beautiful bijoux designer’s bejewelled creations are a reflection of her elegance and fine taste. Be it the well-strewn strings of channel-like pearls or beautiful sets of semi-precious neck and ear pieces, each of the designs from Ritu’s label, Lashkara, channels a chic and ritzy vibe. We talk to the radiant beauty about her passion project and love for luxe bijoux.
Ritu Dhingra on building Lashkara, redefining jewellery, and empowering women
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?
As a woman in business, International Women’s Day holds a deep significance for me. It is a day to reflect on the incredible strength, resilience, and creativity that women bring to every aspect of life, including business. For me, it is a moment to celebrate the women who have shaped my journey, the ones who inspired me to pursue my passion in jewellery-making and to make me believe that a woman can strive in any aspect of life.
What is your observation on the field of fashion? How are women faring in it?
The fashion industry, in our country is a space which has seen both male and female presence. In the recent years, it has seen a powerful shift, with women increasingly taking on leadership roles, launching innovative brands, and challenging traditional norms. Women are not only dominating as designers, entrepreneurs, and CEOs but are also bringing in concepts like inclusivity, sustainability, and diversity in fashion. Social media and digital platforms have further empowered us to create our own narratives, offering new avenues for business growth.
Despite the obstacles, women are redefining the industry and shaping its future with a focus on creativity and empowerment.
What drew you to jewellery making?
From a young age, I have always been drawn to the world of design and craftsmanship. However, it was my eldest daughter who truly encouraged me to take the leap and turn my dream into reality.
How has Lashkara evolved over the years and what are the plans for it going ahead?
I launched my brand Lashkara in 2017 and since then, it has continued to evolve, and I’m excited to introduce new, innovative designs that merge traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics in the world of jewellery. Our jewellery business is built on a foundation of versatility and timeless elegance, catering to all age groups with a wide range of designs. Whether it is for the festive season around the corner, or weddings, our bold, statement pieces have got you covered. At the same time, our minimalist designs offer the perfect blend of chic and subtle to elevate your everyday looks. Moving forward, we will introduce new collections that cater to even more diverse tastes, with a special focus on offering personalised and custom-made pieces, allowing customers to create jewellery that truly reflects their individuality.
Who are the women who inspire you?
One woman who inspires me greatly is Nita Ambani. Her commitment to education, healthcare, and community development has created opportunities for women to excel in areas often dominated by men. Nita Ambani’s visionary leadership empowers women to break barriers and realise their full potential. Her work continues to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs across the globe.
What are the challenges you have faced in fashion and the business part of it?
There were doubts about whether I could succeed in such a competitive industry and still manage my family life. However, I was determined to prove that age and motherhood weren’t obstacles, but rather sources of strength and inspiration.
The rise of women entrepreneurs and designers has fostered a more inclusive and empowering environment, where creativity and business acumen are celebrated, regardless of gender. Today, women in fashion and jewellery are not just participants—they are pioneers, shaping trends and breaking boundaries.
What is your advice for young women joining fashion?
One piece of advice I would give to the next generation is that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. If your heart is set on something, don’t hesitate, just go for it. Passion and determination can open doors at any stage of life, and with hard work, there are no limits to what you can achieve.
How do you balance professional ambitions and personal responsibilities?
I am fortunate to have a very supportive family, for which I am truly grateful. My approach to balancing professional ambitions and personal responsibilities involves planning ahead, staying organised, and focusing on one task at a time. I believe in understanding that both work and personal life are equally important, and finding a rhythm that allows me to give my best to both.