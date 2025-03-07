Bijouterie designer Ritu Dhingra on channelising her aesthete to build her jewellery label

A

The fashion industry, in our country is a space which has seen both male and female presence. In the recent years, it has seen a powerful shift, with women increasingly taking on leadership roles, launching innovative brands, and challenging traditional norms. Women are not only dominating as designers, entrepreneurs, and CEOs but are also bringing in concepts like inclusivity, sustainability, and diversity in fashion. Social media and digital platforms have further empowered us to create our own narratives, offering new avenues for business growth.

Despite the obstacles, women are redefining the industry and shaping its future with a focus on creativity and empowerment.