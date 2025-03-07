Tanvi Ghai takes us through her journey as a chef

Before returning to Kolkata, Chef Tanvi Ghai, who hails from the family that runs the iconic diner Kwality, worked briefly in London and Delhi. And she had fairly different experiences in these cities. “London, over a decade back, had a very male-dominated kitchen. I was very young at that point and was learning the ropes of the industry, so, I definitely was intimidated by my peers and superiors. I did, however, learn to fend for myself there.

In Delhi, it was a different ball game altogether. It was a male dominated space, too, but I had some amazing mentors who helped me along the way. Fewer number of women in the workforce was always an issue, so, to get myself heard became a little difficult at times, as did taking a decision without being opposed,” recalls Tanvi, who has brought in new flavours to the menu of this classic diner in Park Street to draw the young and experimental city gourmands.

Her ability to read the pulse of the gastronomes and come up with some novel offers, definitely sets her apart from the emerging young chefs. We had a chat with the upfront and amicable talent on her journey as a woman chef and what keeps her going.