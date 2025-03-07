Tanvi Ghai takes us through her journey as a chef
Before returning to Kolkata, Chef Tanvi Ghai, who hails from the family that runs the iconic diner Kwality, worked briefly in London and Delhi. And she had fairly different experiences in these cities. “London, over a decade back, had a very male-dominated kitchen. I was very young at that point and was learning the ropes of the industry, so, I definitely was intimidated by my peers and superiors. I did, however, learn to fend for myself there.
In Delhi, it was a different ball game altogether. It was a male dominated space, too, but I had some amazing mentors who helped me along the way. Fewer number of women in the workforce was always an issue, so, to get myself heard became a little difficult at times, as did taking a decision without being opposed,” recalls Tanvi, who has brought in new flavours to the menu of this classic diner in Park Street to draw the young and experimental city gourmands.
Her ability to read the pulse of the gastronomes and come up with some novel offers, definitely sets her apart from the emerging young chefs. We had a chat with the upfront and amicable talent on her journey as a woman chef and what keeps her going.
Chef Tanvi Ghai tell us that some of the best and leading chefs in the world are women
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?
For me, it’s a day to honour, celebrate and recognise the contributions, efforts, and more importantly, the strength and perseverance of women of all ages, across all walks of life. It is an acknowledgment of all the grit, love, determination and kindness that women put into shaping a society.
How do you think women are faring in F&B industry today?
The F&B space is an ever-growing industry and one that now comprises an increasing number of women who are taking the standards higher. From chefs to restaurateurs, to mixologists, to women in higher managerial positions, we are witnessing the emergence of some of the most forthcoming innovators and entrepreneurs, who are paving the way for future generations. While being a part of this industry and closely observing it, I can proudly say that women are excelling at managing their professional commitments with flair and can do absolutely anything they plan to attempt.
Why do we see a fewer number of female chefs?
The culinary world, which previously was male dominated, has evolved to a large extent. I feel there used to be a lot of societal pressure on women when it came to choosing gender-appropriate professions, which doesn’t hold true anymore. Long working hours, harsh kitchen environments, and being undervalued as a culinary professional, were a few of the reasons why women found it challenging. Having said that, some of the best and leading chefs in the world are women and that is something that definitely needs more recognition and awareness. One of the most prominent names in the F&B industry for several years is Ritu Dalmia—she has changed the way Indians perceive Italian cuisine. Also, Asma Khan, who helms an all-female kitchen which is truly commendable. Lovey and Puja Kapur, forces behind the iconic Kookie Jar, are iconic. Then there is Garima Arora, who quite literally has changed the perception of Indian food overseas. Doma Wang and her daughter Sachiko feed your soul so deliciously, while Gauri Devidayal has pushed boundaries in this sector. But one name that stands out as the precursor to all that buzz around food is Tarla Dalal, and that legacy continues to inspire women even to this day.
Which women inspire you?
The two most important women who had a pivotal role in introducing me to the kitchen and whose sense of cooking I can never match are my maternal and paternal grandmothers, Veena Bathla and Promil Ghai respectively.
What newness have you brought into Kwality’s menu?
Kwality is a name synonymous with nostalgia. A lot of people want their old favourites while the newer generations want a taste of the new as well. Hence, we are working on giving a few popular regional delicacies a modern twist, besides working on a few family recipes that go back to over 50 years. Getting client feedback is also something we take very seriously to help us manoeuvre the changes.
What changes would you like to see for the future generation of women?
I would like to see more women getting involved in kitchens and I feel that will only happen once there is an assurance of safety. Women should feel safe and comfortable at any hour of the day while at work.
What is your advice for aspiring women chefs or food entrepreneurs?
Go for it with all your heart and soul. Don’t let beliefs or mindset stop you from attaining your full potential. Be open to learning from everyone around you.
How do you balance professional ambitions and personal responsibilities?
I’m quite honestly blessed in this department. I come from a home where we were always encouraged to give it our all. We have all chosen very different professions and I am the only one among the daughters who chose to join the business, which was never met with any resistance. I got married into a family of strong women and professionals, so support has been immense from both sides.