Renowned stylist and fashion entrepreneur Chikky Goenka decodes what it takes to make it click in the world of fashion

When renowned stylist and fashion entrepreneur Chikky Goenka studied Masters in Fashion Management at NIFT, styling was just a small part of the curriculum. However, the course gave her a holistic and practical understanding of the fashion industry practices beyond just its creative aspects. “When I graduated, I realised I had the perfect blend of creativity and management skills to carve my own path in styling. This foundation allowed me to not only pursue styling but also expand it into different verticals, turning it into something much bigger than just putting looks together,” says Chikky, whose name features among the top names in the list of discerning fashion conceivers. From giving the city a first look of some of the best labels’ latest launches, to curating the finest fashion pop-ups through her brand Stylograph, Chikky definitely has taken the fashion game up by several notches for the city’s discerning elite. This International Women’s Day Chikky takes us through her trajectory and what keeps her going.