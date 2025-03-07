Renowned stylist and fashion entrepreneur Chikky Goenka decodes what it takes to make it click in the world of fashion
When renowned stylist and fashion entrepreneur Chikky Goenka studied Masters in Fashion Management at NIFT, styling was just a small part of the curriculum. However, the course gave her a holistic and practical understanding of the fashion industry practices beyond just its creative aspects. “When I graduated, I realised I had the perfect blend of creativity and management skills to carve my own path in styling. This foundation allowed me to not only pursue styling but also expand it into different verticals, turning it into something much bigger than just putting looks together,” says Chikky, whose name features among the top names in the list of discerning fashion conceivers. From giving the city a first look of some of the best labels’ latest launches, to curating the finest fashion pop-ups through her brand Stylograph, Chikky definitely has taken the fashion game up by several notches for the city’s discerning elite. This International Women’s Day Chikky takes us through her trajectory and what keeps her going.
Chikky Goenka believes the demand for personal stylists is only going upwards
What significance does International Women‘s Day hold for you?
It is a reminder to pause and appreciate the incredible resilience, strength, and contributions of women everywhere. This day is a chance to celebrate their achievements, acknowledge their sacrifices, and push for the respect and opportunities they deserve every single day.
How women are faring in the field of fashion?
I think women in fashion are no longer limited to just being designers, they’re leading the industry in so many dynamic ways. From becoming CEOs of major fashion houses to launching their own distribution networks, fashion podcasts, and textile innovations, women are redefining their roles. It’s truly inspiring to see them breaking boundaries and shaping the future of fashion beyond just garment-making.
There was literally no one in the business of styling when you started off? How do you see the scenario now?
That’s true. When I started, professional styling was still a niche field, with very few people specialising in areas like celebrity or wedding styling. Limited exposure and a lack of focus on styling in fashion institutions made it hard to turn it into a full-time profession. Now, things have changed. With global exposure and learning opportunities, formal education isn’t a barrier anymore. Experience, a trained pair of eyes, and continuous learning can help anyone break into styling. Today, from corporate professionals to brides-to-be, the demand for personal stylists is only going upwards, and it’s great to see more young professionals embracing it as a career.
People often didn’t understand the role of a stylist. Was it difficult for you to make people understand initially?
Oh, it was extremely difficult. One of the biggest challenges I faced was that people didn’t fully grasp the role of a stylist. Many assumed my job was just to instruct a tailor, which was quite demotivating. Back then, personal styling wasn’t widely recognised as a profession. To navigate this, I expanded into different verticals, and took help of editorial styling and blogging, to create more opportunities and educate people about what I really do. To be honest, Instagram as a platform helped bridge the gap.
As a fashion curator, what are the new things you are planning to do?
I’m working on aligning my vision with my goals. Lately, I’ve been more inclined toward curating and collaborating with Indian brands that operate at the grassroots level; brands that are preserving heritage textiles, culture, and traditional craftsmanship while giving them a modern outlook. This year, I plan to focus on working with unique, non-commercial brands that truly stand out. Also, I’m expanding my entrepreneurial journey by bringing some incredible brands to the city for the first time, both in a retail format and through exclusive trunk shows.
Who are the women who inspire you?
I’ve thought about this often, and one constant is that both my mother and mother-in-law truly inspire me. Their unique perspectives on fashion, appreciation for novelty, and ability to balance style with classic elements have always influenced me. Beyond them, anyone with a distinctive and confident personal style always catches my attention.
What are the challenges you faced in fashion and the business of it?
The biggest challenge I faced was not being taken seriously, especially as a 23-year-old venturing into an uncharted territory. Coming from a corporate background didn’t help much in a niche, highly creative field, making it difficult to explain my work both to outsiders and even at home. As a woman, breaking into something unconventional or unproven is always met with scepticism, and for me, the biggest hurdle was being ahead of my time.
What is your advice for young women joining fashion?
Find your niche, own your space, and don’t fear failure. In fashion, creativity is key, but so is practicality, because at the end of the day, it’s the business of fashion. Stay bold, stay adaptable, and make your mark. Most importantly, it’s not as glamorous as it looks. The main work always happens behind the camera.
How do you balance professional ambitions and personal responsibilities?
I try but it’s definitely challenging. I’m deeply passionate about my work, but I also cherish my family and this new phase of motherhood. I wouldn’t say I have mastered balance—I juggle, I learn, and I grow every day, striving to do better.