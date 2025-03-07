Sanaya Mehta Vyas on straddling sports and business with equal elan

A

I recently took on the role of Vice President of Bengal Hockey, and while I’m still finding my footing, I’m proud to say our Bengal women’s team is currently ranked third nationally—a solid foundation to build on. On the other hand, my role as VP of Rugby India is much more hands-on. It’s been a deep dive into what it truly takes to run a national federation—the need for strong leadership, a clear vision, and the discipline to follow through on what we set out to achieve.

It’s a constant balancing act between strategy and execution. It’s a relentless job, but seeing our teams climb the ranks makes every bit of it worth it. Over the past four years, Rugby India has made incredible strides, but there’s still so much more to do to create a level playing field where our athletes can truly compete with the best in the world. It’s the part you don’t see—the day-in, day-out grind, the planning, the training, the resources—that makes all the difference. And that’s where most of our energy goes because that is what sets champions apart.