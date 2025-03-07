Sanaya Mehta Vyas on straddling sports and business with equal elan
Sanaya Mehta Vyas is a fitness addict, and leads the women’s rugby scene in India while managing a thriving family business. But despite a hectic schedule this mother of two and a sports enthusiast finds time and energy to pursue her hobbies in sports and music. This International Women’s Day, we speak with the stunning Sanaya about what meaning this special day holds for her and her journey as a woman.
Sanaya Mehta Vyas talks about breaking barriers in sports, business, and beyond
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?
International Women’s Day isn’t just a date, it’s a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and a tribute to the women who paved the way. It’s powerful to know that March 8 was first recognised in 1922 to honour women’s role in the 1917 Russian Revolution and amplified globally by the UN in 1977. But it’s 2025, and it’s still frustrating that women have to fight to be seen, heard, and treated as equals. Equality isn’t a privilege; it’s a right. Yes, men and women have differences, but that doesn’t make one better than the other—it makes us stronger together. Women’s Day is about amplifying voices, breaking outdated narratives, and reminding every woman that she deserves to take up space and be heard. So, if we celebrate today, let’s celebrate the beauty in our differences and the power in our equality.
You hold two important positions in hockey and rugby. What is your observation on how women are faring in them?
I recently took on the role of Vice President of Bengal Hockey, and while I’m still finding my footing, I’m proud to say our Bengal women’s team is currently ranked third nationally—a solid foundation to build on. On the other hand, my role as VP of Rugby India is much more hands-on. It’s been a deep dive into what it truly takes to run a national federation—the need for strong leadership, a clear vision, and the discipline to follow through on what we set out to achieve.
It’s a constant balancing act between strategy and execution. It’s a relentless job, but seeing our teams climb the ranks makes every bit of it worth it. Over the past four years, Rugby India has made incredible strides, but there’s still so much more to do to create a level playing field where our athletes can truly compete with the best in the world. It’s the part you don’t see—the day-in, day-out grind, the planning, the training, the resources—that makes all the difference. And that’s where most of our energy goes because that is what sets champions apart.
Who are the women who inspire you?
My mother inspires me every single day. It’s her attitude, she simply refuses to age. She has the soul of a warrior, moving through life with relentless discipline and resilience. She pushes forward, no matter what, never letting anything or anyone stand in her way.
Then there’s my daughter. She’s this sweet, gentle soul who is now discovering her inner gangster and I absolutely love it. What inspires me most is her boldness. She has the courage and conviction to be audacious about her hopes and dreams, and just like my mom, she won’t let anything or anyone hold her back.
And finally, I’m constantly inspired by the incredible women who represent our country in rugby. These women are absolute champions. The way they show up, fully prepared and ready to give more than 100 per cent game after game is something else. These women remind me every day what strength, resilience, and passion really look like.
What are the challenges you face as a woman in sports and in business?
Challenges are everywhere, in every sport. If you can’t face them head-on, then honestly, you shouldn’t be in sport. It’s about resilience, grit, and pushing through, no matter what’s thrown your way. In business, too, it’s the exact same principle. I’m constantly learning, unlearning, and growing. I’ve faced as many challenges in business as anyone else, but the key is to take it all in stride, adapt, and keep moving forward.
What changes would you like to see for the future generation of women?
I envision a future where women are empowered to break barriers, lead fearlessly, and redefine success; both on the field and in the boardroom. The next generation of women should feel unstoppable, supported by systems that champion their growth, innovation, and leadership at every level. They should feel empowered to take up space and use their voice to make a positive impact.
What advice would you give young women joining your sports?
Know your worth, stay disciplined, and lead with purpose. This is more than just a game, it’s a platform to build your legacy.
How do you balance professional ambitions and personal responsibilities?
It is all about discipline, prioritisation, and having the right support system. In sports and business, I approach my career with the same mindset, set clear goals, stay focused, and maximise every opportunity. But I also know that success isn’t just about what happens on the field or in the conference room; it’s about being present in life outside of it too. I make sure to carve out time for the people and things that keep me grounded, whether that’s workouts, family, friends, recovery, or personal passions.
Delegation is key. Surround yourself with a strong team that helps you stay efficient and focused.