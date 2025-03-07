Entrepreneur Priti Agarwal on exploring global avenues as a film producer
There’s no dearth of energy and initiative when it comes to Priti Agarwal. The ever-positive entrepreneur from Kolkata, who co-owns the franchise of one of the leading national home furnishing and interior labels, is busier than ever now. The spunky woman, who had previously produced Indira Dhar Mukherjee’s The Green Window, starring Jaya Seal Ghosh, is now raring to mark her presence in the global arena with a reality show, Driving with the Legends, which is to be released on one of the leading OTT platforms. “When women were raising half a dozen kids, no one ever questioned their time management skills. Yet today, when women are career-oriented and choose to have one or two children, people often question whether they can balance both roles. It’s time we stop measuring a woman’s capability by outdated standards and start supporting her in embracing both her ambitions and her family with equal respect,” says Priti, as we talk about her multi-crore project and how she loves reinventing herself through new challenges.
“I’ve learned to embrace challenges”—Priti Agarwal on producing Driving with the Legends and empowering women in entertainment
Tell us about the upcoming reality show Driving with the Legends.
My creative hunger has always driven me to seek new and exciting ventures. From bringing a top salon brand or luxury home brand OMA to the City of Joy, to building a brand like Fireflies that celebrates womanhood, I have done it all. Co-producing the upcoming reality series Driving with the Legends has been an experience that will always remain special to me. Every part of the production has been fuelled by passion and vision.
What have been your biggest learnings from the journey so far, since your family is not part of the industry?
I’ve learned the value of resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning. Since I didn’t have prior experience, I’ve become more resourceful—figuring things out through trial and error and seeking out knowledge from others in the field. I’ve learned to embrace challenges, as they’ve made me stronger and more confident of my abilities. The support from my family, especially my husband, has not only helped me grow but has given me the strength to face any obstacle head-on and continue improving each day.
What advice do you have for young women joining the entertainment business?
Stay confident and persistent. Film production is a highly competitive field, so don’t let setbacks discourage you. Believe in your talent, and keep working hard to sharpen your skills. Be ready to stand up for yourself — whether it’s for equal treatment, pay, or opportunities. Trust your instincts and don’t feel pressured to fit into someone else’s idea of success.
What changes would you like to see in the entertainment scene?
I would love to see more equality and diversity. This means more women in lead roles, not just as actresses but also as directors, producers and writers. I hope to see stories that show women of all backgrounds, including different races, body types and life experiences, without relying on old stereotypes. I also want more women to have creative control and shape stories that empower and inspire. It would be great to see equal pay and recognition becoming the standard, so women are valued for their talent, leadership, and ideas just as much as men. I want the next generation of women in entertainment to feel confident that their voices are heard, and their contributions are appreciated.
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?
International Women’s Day, to me, is a celebration of the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere — a day to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality, honour the women who have paved the way, and recognise the ongoing challenges women face. It also serves as a reminder to uplift and support one another, fostering a sense of unity, empowerment, and inspiration to continue striving for a world where every woman can thrive and reach her full potential.
Who are the women who inspire you?
Women like Malala Yousafzai, who fight for girls’ education despite incredible adversity, and Michelle Obama, who has used her platform to promote health, education, and empowerment. Marie Curie, a pioneer in science, inspires me with her ground-breaking discoveries and dedication to her field. I am also inspired by everyday women — mothers, teachers, entrepreneurs — who balance multiple roles and responsibilities while striving for excellence and making a difference in their communities. Their courage, kindness and perseverance remind me of the power women have to drive change in the world.