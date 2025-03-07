Entrepreneur Priti Agarwal on exploring global avenues as a film producer

There’s no dearth of energy and initiative when it comes to Priti Agarwal. The ever-positive entrepreneur from Kolkata, who co-owns the franchise of one of the leading national home furnishing and interior labels, is busier than ever now. The spunky woman, who had previously produced Indira Dhar Mukherjee’s The Green Window, starring Jaya Seal Ghosh, is now raring to mark her presence in the global arena with a reality show, Driving with the Legends, which is to be released on one of the leading OTT platforms. “When women were raising half a dozen kids, no one ever questioned their time management skills. Yet today, when women are career-oriented and choose to have one or two children, people often question whether they can balance both roles. It’s time we stop measuring a woman’s capability by outdated standards and start supporting her in embracing both her ambitions and her family with equal respect,” says Priti, as we talk about her multi-crore project and how she loves reinventing herself through new challenges.