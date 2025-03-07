‘Sometimes you get so rich…’: Steve Wozniak slams Elon Musk’s mass firings

It’s no secret that the extensive purge of public employees, organized by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), might result in one of the largest job reductions in U.S. history. This current wave of layoffs could potentially affect around 300,000 positions. Steve Wozniak, the engineering innovator and co-founder of Apple alongside Steve Jobs, criticized high-profile Silicon Valley personalities like Elon Musk for taking on direct governmental roles.

Steve Wozniak calls out tech leaders who aspire for government jobs

“I don’t know what got into his head,” Wozniak said in a recent interview. “Sometimes you get so rich at these big companies, when you’re on top, it goes to your head, and you’re the most credible person in the world, you’re the brightest, and you’re gonna dictate what others will do.”

“Bullying is the best way to think of it,” Wozniak said. Wozniak was attending Barcelona’s Talent Arena developers fair on Tuesday, March 4 and took aim at tech honchos with political ambitions. “I think that the skills required in politics are very different to those skills needed in technology companies…It does make sense to run a government like a business,” he said.