Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro may be the best mobile phones under 30K; Here's why

Nothing has finally launched its much-awaited Nothing Phone (3a) series, an apt successor to last years (2a) series. The series has two models (3a) and (3a) Pro, featuring a bigger 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with up to 3000 nits peak brightness, is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM.
The phones run Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1. The company has promised 3 Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, same as older models. These still have Glyph lights with 3 separations, and 26 addressable LED lighting zones. You can use it for volume, timer, Uber and Zomato and notifications. The brand has finally switched from polycarbonate back to a glass back, with both the phones featuring IP64 ratings for dust and splash resistance.
The phones also have an added 'Essential Key' below the power button that launches 'Essential Space', an AI-powered hub for note-taking, ideas, and inspirations. You can press the 'Essential Key' to capture and send content to 'Essential Space', long-press to record a voice note, and double-tap to head straight to all your saved content.
These Nothing Phones now have telephoto cameras, featuring a 50MP main camera with a Samsung sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. While the (3a) has a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with 25cm telemacro option, the (3a) Pro uses a 50 Sony LYT-600 sensor for the 3x periscope telephoto camera with 6x lossless in-sensor zoom, 60x ultra zoom and offers 15cm telemacro. The Phone 3a has a 32MP front camera and the 3a Pro has a 50MP front camera.
Both the phones still pack a 5000mAh battery, but get support for 50W PD charging, which can charge up to 50 per cent in 19 minutes and 100% in 56 minutes. The phone can maintain over 90% of its maximum capacity after 1,200 charging cycles, corresponding to over 3 years and 4 months of daily charging, says the company.
The Nothing Phone (3a) comes in Black, White and Blue colours and is priced at INR 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 256GB model will costs INR 26,999. It will be available online and at leading retail stores from March 11 onwards.
The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro comes in Black and Grey colours and is priced at INR 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, 8GB + 256GB model is priced at INR 31,999 and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model costs INR 33,999.
Nothing Phones don't come with a charger, and you will have to add a 45W Nothing charger to your cart at a cost of INR 999.