Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro may be the best mobile phones under 30K; Here's why

Nothing has finally launched its much-awaited Nothing Phone (3a) series, an apt successor to last years (2a) series. The series has two models (3a) and (3a) Pro, featuring a bigger 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with up to 3000 nits peak brightness, is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

What makes Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro a great choice under 30K?

The phones run Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1. The company has promised 3 Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, same as older models. These still have Glyph lights with 3 separations, and 26 addressable LED lighting zones. You can use it for volume, timer, Uber and Zomato and notifications. The brand has finally switched from polycarbonate back to a glass back, with both the phones featuring IP64 ratings for dust and splash resistance.