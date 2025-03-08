International Women’s Day: Manushi Chhillar on the changing narratives of beauty industry and the importance of equality
Crowning moments are never easy, but Manushi Chhillar handles the weight of being Miss World with grace and poise. Whether on the runway or the big screen, she continues to shine. At the recently held Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, walking for the legendary Tarun Tahiliani, she reflected on the experience: “Being part of this show, especially with Tarun—someone I truly admire—feels surreal. He’s been part of some of my most special moments, and with the theme ‘dreamscape,’ who better than Tarun to bring it to life?”
Her journey from the beauty pageant to actress and influencer is one of reinvention. “It all began when I entered medical college. Since then, every few years, I’ve had to start over in entirely new fields, and I’ve continuously learned, adapted, and grown,” she shares.
On International Women’s Day, Manushi speaks to us about what her journey has taught her, the changing narratives of beauty industry, women empowerment, and the importance of equality among genders.
Excerpts:
As a woman who has excelled in multiple fields, how do you balance the demands of beauty, fitness, and professional success while staying true to your values and authenticity?
Coming from a family of doctors, I learned that discipline is the best form of self-love. I don’t look at fitness as something I need to do for my profession. I look at it as something I need to do for myself. So even if I wasn’t in the limelight or if my profession didn’t require me to look a certain way, I would still be putting a certain amount of effort into my health and wellness.
What do you think is the most significant change needed in society to empower women and ensure equal opportunities for all?
The most important thing is for women to not feel persecuted or feel that they are being treated differently because of their own gender. It all starts with not judging someone’s ability to perform a task or to do their job based on their gender. Of course, I’m an actor and some roles are gender specific. For example, if tomorrow I’m doing Macbeth, and the production aims to stick to the authentic script, the role of Macbeth would naturally go to a man. But beyond such instances, it’s essential to recognise that every gender brings unique value to the table. It is important to treat people as professionals and not based on what sex they are.
Being a former beauty queen, how do you think beauty standards in the industry have evolved, and what role do you think you can play in shifting the narrative towards more inclusive and diverse representations?
It’s inspiring to see how diversity and inclusivity have grown, especially on the international stage. In the past, people of certain ethnicities were often confined to stereotypical roles rather than being considered for lead characters. But today, that narrative is changing. Conversations around inclusivity, be it in fashion or films, have gained momentum, and that’s a significant step forward.
There is no single, absolute definition of what is right or beautiful. Everyone has their own perspective and that’s the beauty of living in a society where everyone will look at the same thing differently. As influencers, artists, and public figures, it’s important for us to recognise that we don’t all have to fit into a single mold. Instead, we should embrace our individuality, carve our own paths, and express ourselves authentically.
Having survived in a competitive and sometimes challenging industry, what advice would you give young women aspiring to make their mark in the world of modeling, acting, or any competitive field?
The world of glamour is a challenging field that requires genuine passion and commitment. You have to truly want to do it. Especially in the film industry, where I work, it’s not an easy path—it demands relentless dedication. The one thing I’ve noticed among those who have persevered for decades is that they absolutely love what they do. That passion keeps them going through all the ups and downs. From my own experience, as an outsider in the industry, I would say it’s crucial to have a sense of security before taking the leap. I would never recommend leaving everything, including education, moving to a new city and starting from scratch. Practically speaking, if you are not from this industry and are completely new to the world of fashion and films, then my suggestion would be to finish your education, have something of your own before you start because it is not going to be an easy journey, and you always need something to fall back on.
What strategies or practices do you use to combat stress and self-doubt, particularly in the face of public scrutiny?
Public scrutiny will always be there when you are a part of this profession. But with time, you learn to deal with it rather than avoid it. It’s actually great to face criticism because it gives you a certain window into yourself to understand if you should be doing something differently. However, there’s no one rule that fits all. Everyone will tell you to do things a certain way. But you need to be true to yourself. I have one piece of advice which I have followed from a very early stage in my life: if someone says something good about you, don’t let it get into your head. And if someone says something bad to you, don’t take it to heart.
On International Women’s Day, what message would you like to share with women everywhere who are striving to break barriers and achieve their dreams, especially in fields that have been historically male dominated?
My message to all women on today is to not see themselves as victims of their circumstances but to focus on action. The moment you start taking steps toward your goals, progress will follow. And once you see results, all the other noise just fades into the background.
What are some of your future projects that you are excited about?
I have two films that are releasing this year and another that I will start shooting for. Apart from that, there’s a lot of work going on with my sustainable beachwear brand Dweep, as well as expansion of my regenerative clinic Soma Wellness.
