Rajinikanth congratulates Ilaiyaraaja on historic Western Classical Symphony performance in London

Earlier in the week, actor Sivakarthikeyan visited Ilaiyaraaja and presented him with a musical instrument shaped like a peacock, wishing him all the best ahead of his landmark performance.

Ilaiyaraaja’s upcoming performance on March 8th at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre is especially significant as he will be accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The composer will also be performing exclusive orchestra versions of some of his popular songs during this historic event.

In a video posted earlier this week, Ilaiyaraaja shared his excitement about the performance, stating, “A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo Theatre, London on March 8th, as the first Indian, I am happy, very, very happy to present my first-ever western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise performance with a full piece orchestra featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don’t miss it. Be there to witness history happening.”