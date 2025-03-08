Rajinikanth congratulates Ilaiyaraaja on historic Western Classical Symphony performance in London

As Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja prepares to make history by becoming the first-ever Indian to present a western classical symphony at the renowned Eventim Apollo Theatre in London, Superstar Rajinikanth has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the legendary composer, praising him for making India proud.
Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, Rajinikanth shared a message in Tamil that read, “Pannaiyapurathil harmonium vasitha kaigal, Indru Londonil symphony padaikirathu. Saamy, ungalal Indhiyavukke perumai. Vaazhthukkal.” (The hands that played the harmonium in Pannaiyapuram are today creating a symphony in London. Saamy, you’ve made India proud. Congratulations!)
Rajinikanth’s congratulations come ahead of Ilaiyaraaja’s highly anticipated performance, and he is not the only one celebrating the composer’s remarkable achievement. Other stars, including Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi, have also expressed their admiration for Ilaiyaraaja’s talent and success.
On Friday, Karthi shared his wishes on X, saying, “Dear @ilaiyaraaja sir, Our hearts are always with you and your music that is timeless and definitely cosmic. Congratulations sir for the release of Symphony No 1 - Valiant. The world can now relish your music which has enthralled millions of us across generations. Our world is richer because of your music sir and am looking forward to greeting you in person.”
Earlier in the week, actor Sivakarthikeyan visited Ilaiyaraaja and presented him with a musical instrument shaped like a peacock, wishing him all the best ahead of his landmark performance.
Ilaiyaraaja’s upcoming performance on March 8th at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre is especially significant as he will be accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The composer will also be performing exclusive orchestra versions of some of his popular songs during this historic event.
In a video posted earlier this week, Ilaiyaraaja shared his excitement about the performance, stating, “A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo Theatre, London on March 8th, as the first Indian, I am happy, very, very happy to present my first-ever western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise performance with a full piece orchestra featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don’t miss it. Be there to witness history happening.”