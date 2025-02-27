Pooja Hegde roped in for Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, to do a special dance number in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film

Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special dance number in the upcoming action-packed film Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, promises to be a peppy addition to the film's soundtrack.
On Thursday, Sun Pictures, the film's production house, confirmed Hegde's appearance in the special track, sharing the news on social media. "Yes, you guessed it right! @hegdepooja from the sets of #Coolie," they posted.
Coolie is currently in its final stages of shooting, with Rajinikanth recently returning from a shoot in Thailand. The actor revealed that 70% of the film had already been completed before the Thailand schedule, which took place between January 13 and 28.
The action thriller also features a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a cameo. Other key roles are played by Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, Coolie is edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Sun Pictures under Kalanithi Maran.
The film has garnered significant attention for multiple reasons, one of which is the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 38 years. The two were last seen together in the 1986 hit Mr. Bharath, where Sathyaraj portrayed Rajinikanth’s father. Sathyaraj had previously declined offers to appear in Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and Sivaji.
Coolie will focus on gold smuggling and is not part of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). This is Rajinikanth's 171st film, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.