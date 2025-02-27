Pooja Hegde roped in for Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, to do a special dance number in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film

Coolie is currently in its final stages of shooting, with Rajinikanth recently returning from a shoot in Thailand. The actor revealed that 70% of the film had already been completed before the Thailand schedule, which took place between January 13 and 28.

The action thriller also features a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a cameo. Other key roles are played by Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, Coolie is edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Sun Pictures under Kalanithi Maran.