Shruti Haasan’s ‘The Eye’ trailer out: A haunting tale of love, loss and the Supernatural

The highly awaited trailer of psychological thriller The Eye, which marks Shruti Haasan’s international debut, was finally released on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy. The film stars Shruti as Diana and going by the exhilarating trailer, the film promises to be a haunting tale of love, loss, and the supernatural.
What is Shruti Haasan’s ‘The Eye’ about?
The Eye revolves around themes of sorrow, supernatural rites and emotions of the human heart and the trailer has already generated buzz among fans. The movie narrates the story of Diana (Shruti Haasan), who is left heartbroken after seeing her husband, Felix, drown tragically on a beach holiday. But her sorrow takes a supernatural turn when she stumbles upon the creepy Evil Eye ritual—one that promises to resurrect the dead. Shot across picturesque locations in Corfu and Athens, the film promises a gripping blend of suspense and psychological depth.
‘The Eye’ to have its Indian premiere at Wench Film Festival
With successful releases in the London Independent Film Festival and the Greek International Film Festival, The Eye is all set to be premiered in India at the Wench Film Festival. Shruti Haasan is all to be seen to create her global niche with her foreign debut, directed by Daphne Schmon,
Shruti Haasan on the experience of filming for ‘The Eye’
Sharing her thoughts on the project, Shruti expressed her enthusiasm for the genre. “Psychological thrillers have always been a genre that fascinates me. To be part of a story that dives deep into human emotions, grief, and the supernatural is incredibly exciting,” she stated.
Shruti’s upcoming projects
Closer to home, Shruti is set to appear in major Indian films, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, and Prabhas’ Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.