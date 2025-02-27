Shruti Haasan’s ‘The Eye’ trailer out: A haunting tale of love, loss and the Supernatural

The highly awaited trailer of psychological thriller The Eye, which marks Shruti Haasan’s international debut, was finally released on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy. The film stars Shruti as Diana and going by the exhilarating trailer, the film promises to be a haunting tale of love, loss, and the supernatural.

What is Shruti Haasan’s ‘The Eye’ about?

The Eye revolves around themes of sorrow, supernatural rites and emotions of the human heart and the trailer has already generated buzz among fans. The movie narrates the story of Diana (Shruti Haasan), who is left heartbroken after seeing her husband, Felix, drown tragically on a beach holiday. But her sorrow takes a supernatural turn when she stumbles upon the creepy Evil Eye ritual—one that promises to resurrect the dead. Shot across picturesque locations in Corfu and Athens, the film promises a gripping blend of suspense and psychological depth.