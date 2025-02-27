Explaining ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’s’ success: How did it become the highest-grossing re-release

As most Bollywood films struggled to pull large crowds to the theatres, producers and exhibitors fell back on re-releasing previous blockbuster films to make profits. This trend may have started in the South where movies were released on superstars’ birthdays; however, the same concept started working for other industries as well.

In the last year, several successful films such as Jab We Met, Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tumbbad and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have been rereleased and made decent money. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s 2016 directorial venture Sanam Teri Kasam however made new records as it made Rs 45 crore nett in its re-release, and became the highest-grossing re-released film in India. So, how did a film with two new faces achieve this feat?

Why did Sanam Teri Kasam become successful upon re-release?

Audiences widely agree that Sanam Teri Kasam is a complete package; not only does the writing have heart, but the songs, and the chemistry between the lead pair and the screenplay all work well together. However, that is not always enough for a film sans any A-lister that has been available for free on YouTube for years. Sanam Teri Kasam stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead role and has earned a domestic net of Rs 41.35 crore and has grossed Rs 53 crore worldwide, of which, approximately, Rs 45 crore has come upon re-release.