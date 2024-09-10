‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ confirmed: Harshvardhan Rane to play the lead once again
Makers have officially confirmed Sanam Teri Kasam 2, with Harshvardhan Rane set to reprise his role. The production team is currently searching for a director to bring this highly anticipated sequel to life. Deepak Mukut, the producer, shared that the story has already been locked, and they are determined to meet the expectations of fans who loved the original.
The actor expressed his excitement about returning to the film, calling it a special project that feels like reconnecting with an old friend. He emphasised the deep connection audiences have formed with Sanam Teri Kasam over the years. “They are creating something that honours the original while taking the journey forward in an exciting new direction," said Harshvardhan.
The original Sanam Teri Kasam is set for a re-release in October, acknowledging the cult following it has gained since its initial release. The emotional narrative and the chemistry between Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane, along with Himesh Reshammiya's memorable soundtrack, played a significant role in the film’s enduring popularity.