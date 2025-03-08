Women's Day 2025: Rapurna Bhattacharyya makes a promising debut as a playback singer in Bengali films
Rapurna Bhattacharyya posted popular song covers on Instagram with just a guitar in a way to showcase how much she loves her music. She not just caught our attention with her sensational tonal quality, she also was noticed by the right people from the industry, giving her back-to-back playback opportunities in Bengali films like Tekka, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichu Nei and a few upcoming. Here we speak with the young and promising talent. Excerpts:
How do your film projects come across? Please share your experiences.
They came from Instagram. I did a 21-day challenge, singing Arijit Singh songs for 21 days straight and I was successful in reaching my target audience, which also made directors and artistes reach out to me organically. Srijit Mukherji was the first one to approach me with work, and gave me my first break in Tekka. Later, Birsa Dasgupta, Parambrata Chattopadhyay too started following me on Instagram. These have been a huge learning curve. I am just 1, and it takes a while to navigate through your professional life, but I consider myself to be lucky, that it has been this incredible.
Did you always want to be a professional musician?
I always wanted to be a musician. I wanted to do something with music, because that is what I was always passionate about, but I also knew that for that I needed connections. I thought nepotism is the way but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could become my own connection. I really underestimated the power of social media.
You have a very nice tonal quality, and choose to sing acoustic versions of popular songs. What do you think are the strong and weak points of you, according to you?
When it comes to music I think my strong point is that I can sing any genre, and my love for my art is my strongest point, and I am diligent and hardworking, trying to put in my best. My weak point would be, even after trying hard, I cannot help but feel bad about the negative or hate comments.
What else in the pipeline?
As of now, Kill Bill Society, Raktabeej 2 and Winkle Twinkle are in the pipeline.