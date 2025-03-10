Gaurav Khanna questions format of Celebrity MasterChef during Tasting Challenge
As the finale of Celebrity MasterChef India draws closer, the competition is intensifying, pushing the celebrity contestants to their limits to impress judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. In the most recent episode, the contestants faced a demanding Tasting Challenge where they had to identify ingredients while blindfolded. The challenge involved five contestants standing in a line, with Tejasswi Prakash at the front and Gaurav Khanna positioned at the back. The situation took a dramatic turn when Gaurav expressed concerns about this setup's fairness and questioned the show's format.
Gaurav suggested that the first contestant held an advantage, being able to make guesses without prior clues, while the last contestant had fewer options as many ingredients had already been named. Gaurav emphasised that he was not questioning the judges’ authority, but rather sharing his viewpoint on the arrangement which can be deemed slightly dysfunctional.
Tejasswi, however, defended the format, as she pointed out that making mistakes could lead to an early exit. She also told Gaurav that both skill and luck played roles in the challenge, making the outcome unpredictable for everyone involved.
Earlier on Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav made a shocking revelation about his health, sharing that he is suffering from colour blindness. “Many don’t know this, I am colour-blind," he said while preparing a dish. Besides Gaurav and Tejasswi, the lineup of the show includes Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni and Nikki Tamboli. In the recent episode, Kabita Singh was eliminated from the show.