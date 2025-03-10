Gaurav Khanna questions format of Celebrity MasterChef during Tasting Challenge

Gaurav suggested that the first contestant held an advantage, being able to make guesses without prior clues, while the last contestant had fewer options as many ingredients had already been named. Gaurav emphasised that he was not questioning the judges’ authority, but rather sharing his viewpoint on the arrangement which can be deemed slightly dysfunctional.



Tejasswi, however, defended the format, as she pointed out that making mistakes could lead to an early exit. She also told Gaurav that both skill and luck played roles in the challenge, making the outcome unpredictable for everyone involved.