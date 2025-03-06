A beloved 'Suits' character is set to return in the LA spin-off

At least someone from the OG Pearson-Specter unit will be coming back for Suits LA. And it’s none other than Louis Litt! Actor Rick Hoffman will reprise his role as Louis Litt in the upcoming spin-off series. The 54-year-old actor, celebrated for his portrayal of the eccentric yet endearing lawyer, is expected to guest star in one episode. However, reports indicate that he might return for additional episodes if the show is picked up for a second season.

Who’s returning to Suits LA from the original case?

Louis Litt’s return to Suits LA is likely confirmed. Series creator Aaron Korsh has also suggested that more familiar characters from the Suits franchise may appear in Suits LA. "Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we're going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I'm not going to say at what level," he said.