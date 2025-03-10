India's Champions Trophy win inspires a moving poem from Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood's multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana is radiating pure joy as he joins millions in celebrating India's phenomenal victory over New Zealand in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 finals. The actor, took to his Instagram profile to share his unfiltered excitement, becoming a virtual cheerleader for Team India.
Throughout the intense match, Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram stories were flooded with support for the Indian congintent. He posted numerous videos and images, capturing the rollercoaster of emotions that cricket fans experienced during the finals. Notably, even amidst a busy film shoot, the actor's dedication to the match was evident. In another post he shared exact moment of celebration with his crew members.
When India clinched the championship, Ayushmann's elation was palpable. He shared a post with the caption, "Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai (The shoot stops when India wins)," revealing that the film crew had paused production to witness this historic moment. This gesture resonated with many, highlighting the unifying power of cricket in India.
On Monday, Ayushmann took his celebration a step further by posting a heartfelt video. In this video, he recited a self-penned poem dedicated to Team India's remarkable achievement. The poem was not just a tribute to the victory but also a reflection on the team's spirit and unity.
A per a popular media source, in his poetic verses, Ayushmann emphasised the team's "selfless" and "unwavering" nature. He highlighted the emotional depth displayed by the players, recounting instances of shared disappointment and collective joy. Further, he spoke of the camaraderie, as per the source, mentioning how Rohit Sharma's disappointment at Shubman Gill's dismissal and Virat Kohli's concern for Shreyas Iyer's performance showcased the team's deep bond. He also recalled the playful banter between Rohit and Virat during the match against Pakistan, where Rohit encouraged Virat to hit a six.
The source also reports that, Ayushmann Khurrana also dedicated a section of his poem to Rohit Sharma's inspiring comeback, as per the source. He acknowledged the initial uncertainty surrounding Rohit's form and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling prowess. However, he emphasised the nation's unwavering support, which fueled Rohit's resurgence. He praised Rohit's exceptional hand-eye coordination and the team's overall batting depth.
The actor further acknowledged the global support for Team India, recognizing the Indian diaspora's contribution to the team's success. He also touched upon the importance of sportsmanship, contrasting India's celebratory reception with the subdued applause for Australia after a previous World Cup final.
FInally, as per the source, Ayushmann concluded his poem by reiterating the team's "selfless" spirit and their deserving status as "World Champions," attributing their victory to divine guidance. His passionate ode resonated with fans, who shared his sentiments of pride and admiration for Team India.