India's Champions Trophy win inspires a moving poem from Ayushmann Khurrana

When India clinched the championship, Ayushmann's elation was palpable. He shared a post with the caption, "Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai (The shoot stops when India wins)," revealing that the film crew had paused production to witness this historic moment. This gesture resonated with many, highlighting the unifying power of cricket in India.

On Monday, Ayushmann took his celebration a step further by posting a heartfelt video. In this video, he recited a self-penned poem dedicated to Team India's remarkable achievement. The poem was not just a tribute to the victory but also a reflection on the team's spirit and unity.

A per a popular media source, in his poetic verses, Ayushmann emphasised the team's "selfless" and "unwavering" nature. He highlighted the emotional depth displayed by the players, recounting instances of shared disappointment and collective joy. Further, he spoke of the camaraderie, as per the source, mentioning how Rohit Sharma's disappointment at Shubman Gill's dismissal and Virat Kohli's concern for Shreyas Iyer's performance showcased the team's deep bond. He also recalled the playful banter between Rohit and Virat during the match against Pakistan, where Rohit encouraged Virat to hit a six.

The source also reports that, Ayushmann Khurrana also dedicated a section of his poem to Rohit Sharma's inspiring comeback, as per the source. He acknowledged the initial uncertainty surrounding Rohit's form and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling prowess. However, he emphasised the nation's unwavering support, which fueled Rohit's resurgence. He praised Rohit's exceptional hand-eye coordination and the team's overall batting depth.