Kareema Barry on ‘Mud Ke Naa Dekh’ and why female friendships deserve the spotlight
Best friends, heartbreak, and just the right amount of chaos—Mud Ke Naa Dekh isn’t your typical Women’s Day release. The short film, written and directed by Sonam Nair, brings to light the dynamics of female friendships, reminding us that sometimes, the most powerful love story isn’t romantic—it’s the one you share with your best friend. Starring Kareema Barry as Rekha and Aditi Saigal (Dot) as Nandini, the film delivers a fierce and feel-good celebration of sisterhood. In this candid chat, Kareema opens up about becoming Rekha, the film’s refreshing take on female friendships, and why working with Sonam Nair and Terribly Tiny Tales feels like coming full circle.
What drew you to the character of Rekha, and how did you prepare for the role?
Rekha is the kind of friend we all need—the one who refuses to let you wallow in heartbreak and reminds you exactly who you are. Preparing for her came from flipping my real-life dynamic. I’m usually the emotional one, crying in a corner while my friends knock sense into me. So, for this role, I channelled them—the no-nonsense, brutally honest, always-there-for-you kind of friend. It was fun stepping into that space because, let’s be real, it’s always easier to give advice than to follow it yourself! Rekha is protective, outspoken, and unafraid to go a little over the top if it means standing up for her best friend. I loved every bit of playing her.
The film celebrates female friendships in a bold way. How important do you think such stories are today?
Incredibly important! For the longest time, mainstream cinema has overlooked female friendships, pushing them to the sidelines of romance or family drama. But there’s so much depth, fun, and raw honesty in these relationships—they deserve their own spotlight. Mud Ke Naa Dekh is refreshing because it shows female friendships in all their messy, chaotic, and unconditional glory. It makes you feel seen. And we definitely need more of that.
What was it like working with Sonam Nair and the Terribly Tiny Tales team?
Sonam is one of my favourite directors—she made my first fiction project (Masaba Masaba) such a welcoming experience. I was clueless back then, even looking straight into the camera by mistake! But she guided me patiently, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since. Coming back to work with her and the TTT team felt nostalgic. They were the first to give me a brand deal when I had just 6,000 followers, so collaborating with them always feels special. Plus, Sonam’s approach on set is amazing—she knows what she wants but delivers direction with so much kindness. It’s a dream to work with people like that.
The film explores heartbreak, revenge, and self-discovery. Was there a moment that resonated with you the most?
The revenge aspect—not for the drama of it, but for what it represents: loyalty. That deep, unwavering, “I’ll stand by you no matter what” kind of friendship. Friendships often sneak up on you—you meet someone, and before you know it, they become irreplaceable. Mud Ke Naa Dekh really captures that bond. It’s not just about having fun; it’s about fighting for each other in ways that sometimes, even family doesn’t. That message hit home for me.
What do you hope audiences, especially women, take away from this short?
That your best friend is your greatest love story. Life throws heartbreak, self-doubt, and chaos your way, but a best friend? She’ll always show up. That kind of love and support is priceless, and I hope this film reminds people to cherish it.