Kareema Barry on ‘Mud Ke Naa Dekh’ and why female friendships deserve the spotlight

A

Rekha is the kind of friend we all need—the one who refuses to let you wallow in heartbreak and reminds you exactly who you are. Preparing for her came from flipping my real-life dynamic. I’m usually the emotional one, crying in a corner while my friends knock sense into me. So, for this role, I channelled them—the no-nonsense, brutally honest, always-there-for-you kind of friend. It was fun stepping into that space because, let’s be real, it’s always easier to give advice than to follow it yourself! Rekha is protective, outspoken, and unafraid to go a little over the top if it means standing up for her best friend. I loved every bit of playing her.