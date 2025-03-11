Doctor Who, Harry Potter star Simon Fisher-Becker passes away at 63

British actor Simon Fisher-Becker, who gained fame for his performances in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Doctor Who, has passed away at the age of 63. His husband Tony shared the heartbreaking news through a Facebook post, writing, "At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away."

Simon had a long career that touched both film and television, leaving a permanent impression. He won over viewers as the grinning Fat Friar, Hufflepuff's resident spirit, in the original Harry Potter movie series. His work as the blue-skinned black marketeer Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who again cemented his status as an eclectic and compelling performer.

His agent, Kim Barry, was full of sorrow as he remembered their 15–year friendship. "Today I have lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker but a close personal friend of 15 years' standing. I shall never forget the telephone call I made to him when he was offered the role of Dorium Maldovar in BBC's Doctor Who." Kim also emphasised Fisher-Becker's multi-talented nature, pointing out that he was "a writer a raconteur and a very good public speaker."

Outside his role as this beloved character, Simon's resume lists his presence in Les Misérables, Puppy Love, Waterside and Disaster Dates 2.

A beloved figure at fan conventions due to his friendly and outgoing nature, Simon ill be deeply missed by his fans and peers. Condolences flow in for his husband Tony and his wider family. A cause of death has not yet been announced.