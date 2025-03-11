Here’s why Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor prefers botox over fillers

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor is not one to shy away from talking about cosmetic procedures. Maheep Kapoor admitted that she got fillers before The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2. However, as per her own admission, fillers did not work out for her as she had expected. Though fillers are one of the most popular cosmetic options with celebrities, Maheep revealed that she prefers Botox over fillers.
In a recent interview, Maheep Kapoor said that the fillers made her look like a ‘clown’, after which she swore off ever doing them again. She also revealed that nowadays she opts for botox which refreshes the face and reduces wrinkles, unlike fillers, which she compared to over-inflating a balloon.
Botox and fillers are both minimally invasive injectable treatments but their results can differ. Botox is best for wrinkles which are caused by facial expressions, while fillers are better for adding volume and reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
“I didn’t even know what my backside looks like. Who sees your backside? But I was like ‘Oh God, my hair, my back..I need to workout a little more.’ You see every angle of yourself and suddenly you become aware,” she said in the interview.
She said that by the second season of Bollywood Wives, she got fillers, only to realise they don’t suit her. “By season 2, I did fillers. And I looked like a clown. It didn’t suit me at all. I had to wait for them to dissolve, settle in. Now they are out of my face, I will never ever do fillers again. I’ve got a round face, they suit certain faces. Just a little bit of advice for women who are thinking of it- always go to a good doctor," said Maheep.
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has often talked about cosmetic procedures. Neelam Kothari got botox on camera; the actress took injections in a beauty clinic and the process was shot on camera. Khushi Kapoor also addressed cosmetic procedures she has had, including a nose job and lip fillers.