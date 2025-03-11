Here’s why Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor prefers botox over fillers

“I didn’t even know what my backside looks like. Who sees your backside? But I was like ‘Oh God, my hair, my back..I need to workout a little more.’ You see every angle of yourself and suddenly you become aware,” she said in the interview.

She said that by the second season of Bollywood Wives, she got fillers, only to realise they don’t suit her. “By season 2, I did fillers. And I looked like a clown. It didn’t suit me at all. I had to wait for them to dissolve, settle in. Now they are out of my face, I will never ever do fillers again. I’ve got a round face, they suit certain faces. Just a little bit of advice for women who are thinking of it- always go to a good doctor," said Maheep.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has often talked about cosmetic procedures. Neelam Kothari got botox on camera; the actress took injections in a beauty clinic and the process was shot on camera. Khushi Kapoor also addressed cosmetic procedures she has had, including a nose job and lip fillers.