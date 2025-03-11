Kartik Aaryan praises ‘My Melbourne’; calls Kabir Khan’s ‘Setara’ his favourite

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is all praises for the upcoming anthology film My Melbourne, calling it an uplifting and inclusive cinematic experience. The film, a collaboration between top Indian filmmakers and Australian talent, explores themes of migration, identity and resilience.

Kartik Aaryan calls Setara the standout story

After watching My Melbourne, Kartik shared his admiration for the film’s storytelling, particularly highlighting Kabir Khan’s Setara. “I really enjoyed the movie. It’s uplifting and celebrates inclusivity and diversity. The film truly lives up to expectations. My personal favourite is Kabir sir’s Setara—it’s brilliantly acted, and I wish the entire team all the best,” he said.

My Melbourne features four short films:

Kabir Khan’s Setara – A gripping tale of a 15-year-old Afghan girl escaping the Taliban and finding solace in cricket as she starts a new life in Melbourne.

Imtiaz Ali & Arif Ali’s Jules – A heartfelt exploration of cross-cultural friendships and self-discovery.

Rima Das’s Emma – A journey of identity and belonging in a multicultural society.

Onir’s Nandini – A deeply personal story about relationships and aspirations in a foreign land.

With its Indian theatrical release scheduled for March 14, 2024, My Melbourne is gearing up to be a thought-provoking and emotionally rich experience. The film’s unique perspective on migration and diversity makes it one to watch for global audiences.