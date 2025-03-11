Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor open up on their upcoming collaboration in Arjun Ustara

Vishal Bhardwaj’s reunion with Shahid Kapoor on Arjun Ustara has created a lot of buzz, their fourth outing after hits like Kaminey and Haider. The director was thrilled in a recent interview, saying, “Both of us are eager to reunite. The shooting has been great.”

He also complimented his new stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar, referring to Triptii as “lovely” and a “good actor” and confessing he couldn't understand why he hadn’t previously worked with Nana.

What did Shahid Kapoor say about Arjun Ustara?

Shahid, at a recent awards ceremony, corroborated that the film is in production and expected it to release in late 2025. He also spoke about working in web series’, speculating on a second season of his show Farzi. Shahid mentioned, “Hopefully, in sometime there shall be Farzi 2, I hope that should happen.” He further added that he was concentrating on Arjun Ustara, Vishal’s much–anticipated action-thriller.

The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will release in theatres on December 5, 2025. Vishal, who is also a music composer for his films, laid emphasis on the power of good music, stating, “Now, again, a film will work if the songs are a hit.” The production house has revealed that the film will start shooting on January 6, 2025.

Some of Shahid’s latest projects are Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, along with his OTT hit Farzi. For Arjun Ustara, he has allegedly played the character of a “edgy nasty gangster” of the 1990s, posting a few hints about his preparation on social media. The movie is based in the post-independence Mumbai underworld and promises to be a gritty, intense tale.