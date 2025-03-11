What’s bringing Bhumi Pednekar back to school?

Who said schools are just for kids? Recently Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she is hitting the books in Harvard Kennedy School at Cambridge, Massachusetts for learning global policy and leadership in the 21st century. As a star in the Bollywood industry, Bhumi has also established herself as a responsible person through her involvement in sustainability as a climate warrior on various social media platforms.

Bhumi shares her exciting Harvard experience

Her recent Instagram post was all about her first week experience at Harvard and how amazing it was. Her caption goes as “Have had the most amazing week 1, @harvardkennedyschool learning global policy and leadership in the 21st century. Didn’t ever think being back to school could be such fun, Along with my the other young global leaders, all of whom are so brilliant #YGL @worldeconomicforum"