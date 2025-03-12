Designer Shantanu Garg on crafting a dreamy cinematic retreat for Shah Rukh Khan

For Garg, the true highlight of the project was witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to the space. “Despite being the biggest superstar, he was incredibly down-to-earth and appreciative of craftsmanship. He noticed everything—from the monogrammed linens to the handcrafted furniture,” he recalls.

One particular piece that caught SRK’s attention was a rare antique rock crystal bowl, adorned with the Arabic inscription Mashallah. “He was captivated by it. Seeing him connect with these elements made all the effort worthwhile,” Garg shares.

The meeting was made even more special by Khan’s warmth and humour. “He gave me a hug and even playfully pinched my cheek. It was a surreal moment—one I’ll never forget,” says Garg with a smile.