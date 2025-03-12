Designer Shantanu Garg on crafting a dreamy cinematic retreat for Shah Rukh Khan

When designer Shantanu Garg was given the opportunity to create a bespoke suite for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at a recently held award show, he knew it had to be more than just a luxurious space—it had to be an experience. With no formal design brief, Garg had full creative freedom to craft an environment that would reflect SRK’s larger-than-life presence while offering comfort and nostalgia.
Drawing inspiration from Art Deco, a style synonymous with the golden age of cinema, Garg designed a suite that blended vintage grandeur with contemporary elegance. “I wanted the space to feel personal, almost as if it were an extension of his world—one that combined heritage, sophistication, and warmth,” he explains.
To bring this vision to life, every detail was curated with precision. Trunks Company Jaipur crafted bespoke storage trunks, adding a timeless, travel-inspired aesthetic. Jaipur Rugs contributed antique carpets that infused old-world charm, while Golden Drape provided plush custom-made linens, robes, and towels for an indulgent experience. Deep red Art Deco-inspired furniture and vanities from Attitudes India echoed the ambiance of classic theatres, while carefully selected international pieces from Villa Interieur added a cosmopolitan touch.
For Garg, the true highlight of the project was witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to the space. “Despite being the biggest superstar, he was incredibly down-to-earth and appreciative of craftsmanship. He noticed everything—from the monogrammed linens to the handcrafted furniture,” he recalls.
One particular piece that caught SRK’s attention was a rare antique rock crystal bowl, adorned with the Arabic inscription Mashallah. “He was captivated by it. Seeing him connect with these elements made all the effort worthwhile,” Garg shares.
The meeting was made even more special by Khan’s warmth and humour. “He gave me a hug and even playfully pinched my cheek. It was a surreal moment—one I’ll never forget,” says Garg with a smile.
Among all the elements in the suite, the custom-embroidered bed linens remain a personal favourite for the designer. “It was a subtle yet powerful way to personalise the space. Every detail, from the deep red tones of the furniture to the soft bouclé curtains and rich Jaipur Rugs carpet, was chosen to create a cinematic atmosphere,” he says.
For Garg, this project wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about capturing the essence of an icon. “This wasn’t just a hotel suite—it was a reflection of who Shah Rukh Khan is: timeless, charismatic, and deeply connected to his craft.”
As he looks ahead, Garg hopes this is just the beginning of his creative journey with SRK. “If I get another chance to design for him, I’d love to take it even further, pushing the boundaries of cinematic luxury. Designing for someone like him is a privilege—you want every detail to be perfect because he truly values the artistry behind it.”
With his meticulous attention to detail and deep appreciation for cinema’s golden era, Shantanu Garg has not just designed a suite but created an immersive experience—one that honours the magic of Bollywood and the legacy of its greatest superstar.