Kiran Rao wishes the ‘VVVIP in their lives’, Aamir Khan, a happy birthday!

The couple got married in 2005, and got divorced in 2021. Kiran has always been very open about her marriage, divorce and her friendly bon with Aamir. The ex-couple, who are often appreciated for their co-parenting techniques after their separation, often take time to spend quality time with their son amid the busy schedule. Their personal life has never been a hindrance when it comes to their professional life or as parents. Kiran's much-appreciated film Laapataa Ladies, which won awards at various national and international film fests and award ceremonies, was backed by Aamir. They also have another collaborative project, Sitaare Zameen Par, coming soon.

Notably, Aamir, on Thursday, as he was celebrating his birthday with press and media, announced about his Gauri Spratt, with whom he has been together for the last 18 months. Gauri is based in Bangalore and has stayed there most of her life while Aamir, who is quite active in the entertainment industry, resides in Mumbai. Gauri has a six-year-old son, and both Gauri and Aamir have known each other for the last 25 years.