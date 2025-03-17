Subhash Ghai reveals the scene that sparked his iconic film, 'Karz'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has unveiled the pivotal moment that sparked the creation of his iconic 1980 film, Karz, starring the legendary Rishi Kapoor. Through his social media, Subhash shared insights into the core scene that shaped the entire narrative and screenplay of this cult classic.

Subhash Ghai reflects on Karz

On Instagram, Subhash Ghai posted a nostalgic image from Karz, showcasing a powerful emotional sequence. The scene captures a grieving mother, clad in black, seemingly recogsising the spirit of her departed son. Describing the scene he wrote in the caption, "A moment when mother’s soul recognises the soul of her deceased son and every one is shocked except her son Monty. I wrote the whole story screenplay around this core moment." Adding to the nostalgia, Subhash Ghai also recently shared a throwback photograph featuring Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim from the Karz film set. In the post, Subhash highlighted that the film would be get a special screening at the upcoming edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival.