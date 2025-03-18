Here’s how ‘2 Broke Girls’ star Kat Dennings chose her stage name

Actress Kat Dennings, known for her role in 2 Broke Girls and her appearances as Darcy Lewis in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects has revealed the origin of her stage name. In a recent podcast appearance, Dennings shared that she chose 'Kat Dennings' at the tender age of nine.

"I chose it when I was nine. Because my real last name is (Katherine) Litwack. That's all you need to hear. And at nine, I was like, 'This isn't going to work for me. This is not going to work. I can't see that name. She, slash I, was very ahead of her time. I was like, 'This can't be displayed on a poster. It shan't happen,'" she said during her appearance in the Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce podcast, as per a popular media source

Here's how the name came to be

Further, as per the source Kat drew inspiration from Janine Denni, a family friend, and her childhood favourite, actor Christina Ricci's character Kat from Casper the 1995 cult classic film. 'Dennings' was derived from Janine, while 'Kat' paid homage to her beloved movie character "at that time". As per another media source, the actress, who has openly discussed the challenges of breaking into Hollywood, including facing harsh criticism about her appearance, saw her stage name as a way to carve her own identity.

Another media source reported that the the actress also revealed that she found her birth name "a little hideous" and wanted to ensure genuine connections in the industry.

Kat Dennings' candid discussions sheds light on the pressures faced by child stars and the importance of self-determination in the entertainment industry.