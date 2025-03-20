7 Bollywood actors embracing quirky, sustainable travel methods to reduce their carbon footprint

In a world where climate change and sustainability dominate global discussions, Bollywood celebrities are leading by example, swapping luxury cars for eco-friendly transportation choices. These stars are making a conscious effort to reduce their carbon footprint, all while staying fit and navigating the urban jungle with ease. It’s clear: you don’t have to sacrifice convenience or style to be eco-conscious.

From cycling through the streets to gliding effortlessly on roller skates, these celebrities are proving that green transportation can be fun, efficient, and sustainable.

Bollywood’s eco-friendly stars are here!