Kritika Kamra returns to Madhya Pradesh to empower women artisans and celebrate handloom craftsmanship

Actress Kritika Kamra is set to embark on a deeply personal journey to her hometown in Madhya Pradesh, where she will spend time with the extraordinary women artisans who form the heart of her groundbreaking initiative launched in 2024. With a passion for empowering women, Kritika has cultivated a project that not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India but also uplifts the very artisans who breathe life into her vision. For Kritika, true success lies in championing those who contribute to the creative process—and that includes the talented women behind the loom.

Why Madhya Pradesh is more than just a hometown for Kritika Kamra

This upcoming trip to Madhya Pradesh isn’t just a visit for Kritika; it’s a heartfelt reunion with the incredible women who have tirelessly supported her dream. She recognises that at the core of her fashion initiative lies the invaluable contribution of grassroots talent, particularly the skilled artisans in the handloom and textile industries of Chanderi—an area that boasts a legacy of craftsmanship steeped in tradition.

Reflecting on her visit, Kritika shares, “Madhya Pradesh is more than just my hometown—it’s where my creative roots are planted. The land, the people, and the craftsmanship of Chanderi have always inspired my love for ethnic wear. From the very beginning, I’ve wanted to uplift my state, and particularly its women artisans, who are an integral part of the entrepreneurial dream I’ve nurtured. Their dedication, skill, and passion deserve to be recognised, celebrated, and most importantly, supported. This visit is about deepening those connections, learning from their remarkable stories, and forging a stronger bond between us.”

For Kritika, the connection to Madhya Pradesh runs deep. “My mother is from Madhya Pradesh, and that familial bond is what makes this place so special to me,” she says. “Growing up, she introduced me to the beauty of Chanderi, its people, and the craftsmanship of the textiles. From the start, our goal has been to create employment opportunities for the women of this region, to empower them, and to ensure that their incredible work is valued at fair prices. As we continue to grow, our mission remains the same: to give women agency, elevate their lifestyles, and provide a platform that champions their skills and contributions.”

Kritika’s fashion initiative is a celebration of the marriage between traditional handloom artistry and contemporary design, a perfect reflection of her vision. And as an actor, she has always believed in using her platform to uplift others. “It’s our responsibility to use our voices to support the next generation of women,” she says. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to grow, work with more women, and help them become empowered.”