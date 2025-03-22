Randeep Hooda rides again: Actor’s triumphant return to horseback riding after two-year recovery

After more than two years of grueling recovery, actor Randeep Hooda has triumphantly returned to the saddle, rekindling his deep love for horseback riding. The journey back, however, has been anything but easy. It all started with a devastating knee injury that occurred while he was working on his ambitious maiden directorial venture, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. What should have been a moment of creative fulfillment instead turned into a painful ordeal as the injury—caused by multiple ligament tears—would change the course of his life and career.

How did Randeep Hooda suffer horse-riding injury?

Randeep, known for his dedication to his craft, had undergone a dramatic physical transformation for the role, shedding a significant amount of weight to portray the iconic figure of Veer Savarkar. But the extreme weight loss, though crucial for the role, left his body vulnerable. While performing a horseback riding scene, Randeep’s weakened physique couldn’t withstand the fall. The impact was catastrophic—he lost consciousness and shattered every ligament in his knee. Yet, the indomitable spirit that defines him refused to bow to this setback.

Undeterred, Randeep completed the film with a dogged determination that would leave anyone in awe. Despite his injury, he pressed on, funding the film himself and filming intense action sequences while wearing knee braces. In some scenes, he even ran—an act that would exacerbate his injury—but his commitment to finishing what he started overshadowed the pain.