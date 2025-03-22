Randeep Hooda rides again: Actor’s triumphant return to horseback riding after two-year recovery

After more than two years of grueling recovery, actor Randeep Hooda has triumphantly returned to the saddle, rekindling his deep love for horseback riding. The journey back, however, has been anything but easy. It all started with a devastating knee injury that occurred while he was working on his ambitious maiden directorial venture, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. What should have been a moment of creative fulfillment instead turned into a painful ordeal as the injury—caused by multiple ligament tears—would change the course of his life and career.
Randeep, known for his dedication to his craft, had undergone a dramatic physical transformation for the role, shedding a significant amount of weight to portray the iconic figure of Veer Savarkar. But the extreme weight loss, though crucial for the role, left his body vulnerable. While performing a horseback riding scene, Randeep’s weakened physique couldn’t withstand the fall. The impact was catastrophic—he lost consciousness and shattered every ligament in his knee. Yet, the indomitable spirit that defines him refused to bow to this setback.
Undeterred, Randeep completed the film with a dogged determination that would leave anyone in awe. Despite his injury, he pressed on, funding the film himself and filming intense action sequences while wearing knee braces. In some scenes, he even ran—an act that would exacerbate his injury—but his commitment to finishing what he started overshadowed the pain.
Months of intense medical treatment and rehabilitation followed, with Randeep dedicating himself to recovery at Kokilaben Hospital. And now, the day has come. With renewed strength and resilience, he’s back to doing what he loves—horseback riding. Randeep is no novice to the sport; he’s a seasoned equestrian, having competed in polo and show jumping for years. His prowess has earned him numerous national-level medals, and his passion extends beyond the personal to owning polo clubs and teams. Horseback riding isn’t just a hobby for him—it’s a way of life.
With his return to the saddle, there’s a growing buzz that Randeep might soon re-enter the world of competitive riding, a space where he’s long been a formidable force. As he aptly puts it, “There is no life without sports, and there is no sport without competition.”
Reflecting on his journey, Randeep offers a profound metaphor that speaks to his entire experience: “Like life, same as horse riding, one has to get back in the saddle regardless of the hurdles and falls.” His return to riding is more than just a personal achievement—it’s a symbol of resilience, a powerful testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity.
With his passion reignited, the future holds endless possibilities for Randeep. It’s only a matter of time before he’s back in the competitive arena, chasing excellence once more, and adding even more adventures to his storied life.