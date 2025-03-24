Did Salman Khan just confirm Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding? His comment sparks speculation

What did Salman Khan say about Rashmika and Vijay?

During the event, Salman defended his pairing with younger actresses, stating, “They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn’t have a problem or the heroine’s father doesn’t have a problem, then why do you?” However, it was his next comment that caught everyone's attention. In a seemingly unrelated remark, he hinted at Rashmika’s future, saying, “Ab jab inki shaadi ho jayegi, bache ho jayegi, bache ho jayenge, badi star ho jaaegi, woh sab bhi kaam karenge na. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jaaegi, ha na” (Translation: “When she gets married, has kids, and becomes a big star, they will also work, right? They will get their mother’s permission, right?”)

Given Rashmika’s long-rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, fans were quick to connect the dots. The statement has only added fuel to ongoing speculation that the couple may be planning to tie the knot soon.