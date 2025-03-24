KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcome a baby girl

From Shanaya Kapoor to Kishu Shroff and Diva Dhawan, everyone's showering the new parents KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty with lots of love and blessings on welcoming their baby (24/3/25).

Did Athiya and Rahul have a baby girl?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby daughter. The couple announced pregnancy on November 8 of last year and ever since then eagle eyes fans have been taking note of the now mama's glow and bump. Athiya not disappointing her fans shared her journey of motherhood with her beloved fans on special occasions and most recently a maternity photoshoot with her dear husband whom she tied the knot with on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse surrounded by close family and friends.