KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcome a baby girl

From Shanaya Kapoor to Kishu Shroff and Diva Dhawan, everyone's showering the new parents KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty with lots of love and blessings on welcoming their baby (24/3/25).
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby daughter. The couple announced pregnancy on November 8 of last year and ever since then eagle eyes fans have been taking note of the now mama's glow and bump. Athiya not disappointing her fans shared her journey of motherhood with her beloved fans on special occasions and most recently a maternity photoshoot with her dear husband whom she tied the knot with on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse surrounded by close family and friends.
The couple is yet to reveal more details of their new born child and for now we wish them luck for their new journey ahead as parents and blessings and health for their sweet girl.
If you have missed Athiya's photoshoot, here are the details. Athiya flaunted in a beige bodycon dress and got cosy with Rahul at what looks like their home, having a casual couch talk and in the others she ventures out into the garden surrounded by green and ducks, so it seems that birds are a recurring theme in her posts and loves feathered friends.