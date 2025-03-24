Makers unveil the first glimpse of Parul Gulati’s fierce dacoit look from Donali

Parul Gulati is set to make a powerful impact with her striking transformation in Donali, an upcoming series directed by E. Niwas. The first look of her character has been revealed, showcasing her in an intense and unpolished dacoit avatar, a stark contrast to her previous roles. Starring alongside Divyendu Sharma and Barun Sobti, the crime drama is shot in the rugged terrains of Madhya Pradesh, immersing audiences in the raw and treacherous world of Chambal’s outlaws.

A bold transformation for Parul Gulati

Dressed in rugged attire with an unyielding gaze, Parul embodies a fierce and resilient bandit, wielding a desi katta (country-made pistol) with effortless conviction. Her look is a seamless blend of grit and authenticity, mirroring the harsh realities of survival in Chambal’s dacoit-infested landscape. The transformation wasn’t just cosmetic—she underwent intensive training to master the weapon, refine her body language, and perfect the dialect, ensuring every detail resonated with realism.