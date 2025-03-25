John Abraham becomes first honorary director of PETA India at its 25th anniversary

Bollywood star and long-time animal rights advocate John Abraham has been appointed as the first honorary director of PETA India. The announcement came during the organisation’s 25th-anniversary celebration at the Taj Palace, marking a significant milestone in PETA India’s efforts to promote ethical treatment for animals.

A vocal supporter of animal welfare, John has actively campaigned for various causes, including urging e-retailer Quikr to stop live animal trading, calling for a ban on cruel circus acts and speaking against the illegal killing of pigs. He has also voiced opposition to the use of elephants at Nepal’s Chitwan Festival, highlighting the plight of captive animals. His contributions have not only been limited to advocacy — John once donated his Kaun Banega Crorepati winnings to PETA India and adopted a community dog, Bailey, setting an example for responsible pet adoption.

“I’m thankful for this tremendous honour and now look forward to supporting PETA India’s vital work over the next 25 years,” John said upon receiving the recognition. His unwavering commitment to the cause has earned him accolades before — he was named PETA India’s Person of the Year in 2020.