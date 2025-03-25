Kiara Advani & Yash’s Toxic Mumbai schedule to kick off in March 2025

The much-anticipated gangster drama Toxic, starring Kiara Advani and Yash, is set to commence its Mumbai schedule in the last week of March 2025. With major dramatic sequences lined up across the city’s most iconic locations, this leg of the shoot is expected to be a game-changer for the film’s narrative.
Helmed by acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is expected to be a mix of high-octane action with a fairy-tale-like storytelling approach, promising an immersive cinematic experience. The Mumbai schedule will focus on intense, character-driven moments that highlight the chemistry between Kiara and Yash, both of whom are pan-India stars with massive fan followings.
The production team has meticulously scouted various locations to capture the dynamic spirit of Mumbai, ensuring the city plays a crucial role in the film’s visual storytelling. Given the hype surrounding the project, these sequences are expected to add depth to the film’s gripping storyline, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.
Ever since Toxic was announced, it has generated significant buzz, thanks to its unique premise and powerhouse cast. As the film gears up for this crucial filming phase, excitement is at an all-time high.