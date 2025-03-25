Kiara Advani & Yash’s Toxic Mumbai schedule to kick off in March 2025

Helmed by acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is expected to be a mix of high-octane action with a fairy-tale-like storytelling approach, promising an immersive cinematic experience. The Mumbai schedule will focus on intense, character-driven moments that highlight the chemistry between Kiara and Yash, both of whom are pan-India stars with massive fan followings.

The production team has meticulously scouted various locations to capture the dynamic spirit of Mumbai, ensuring the city plays a crucial role in the film’s visual storytelling. Given the hype surrounding the project, these sequences are expected to add depth to the film’s gripping storyline, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.