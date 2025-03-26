Neha Kakkar breaks down at fan uproar during Melbourne concert; Tony Kakkar defends sister on social media

Singer Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne concert turned ugly after she was three hours late, inviting a flood of disapproval from her fans. In a viral video, Neha is seen weeping on stage, saying sorry to the audience repeatedly. “I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai,” she uttered in distress. In spite of her emotional appeal, some of the audience members could be heard screaming, “Go back! Rest in your hotel,” and “This is not India, you're in Australia.”

Musician Tony Kakkar drops cryptic message on Instagram to defend Neha Kakkar

The controversy soon sparked a social media backlash, with several people criticising Neha’s alleged lack of professionalism. Her brother and singer Tony Kakkar, however, has come to her defense with a series of mysterious Instagram posts. Without specifically referring to Melbourne, Tony asked a hypothetical question: “Imagine I invite you to my city for an event and assume full responsibility for everything, booking your car, hotel, airport pickup, and tickets. Now imagine you get there and nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel, and no tickets. In that case, who is to blame?”