Kunal Kemmu celebrates the first anniversary of ‘Madgaon Express’ and hints at his next

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu marked the one-year anniversary of his directorial debut, Madgaon Express, with an exciting announcement. The dark comedy, which was released in 2024, follows the chaotic journey of childhood friends Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku, whose trip to Goa spirals out of control due to a series of poor decisions.
Kunal shared three posters from the film on Instagram, with a text overlay reading, “Happy 1st Birthday Madgaon Express.” He captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Madgaon Express… It’s already been a year!! Must tell more stories. Specially since I’ve finished writing the next (sic). More on that soon. For now, just a big thank you to all of you and everyone who was a part of Madgaon Express."
In addition to Kunal, Madgaon Express featured a talented ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.
Kunal, who began his career as a child artiste in the Doordarshan series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam in 1987, has had a diverse career in both television and film. His film debut came in 1993 with Mahesh Bhatt's Sir. As a child actor, he appeared in notable films such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, and Dushman. He later took on leading roles in movies like Kalyug (2005), Go Goa Gone (2013), Malang (2020), and Kalank (2019).
Kunal, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan, continues to make waves in the film industry with his projects both in front of and behind the camera.