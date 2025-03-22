Kunal Kemmu celebrates the first anniversary of ‘Madgaon Express’ and hints at his next

In addition to Kunal, Madgaon Express featured a talented ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal, who began his career as a child artiste in the Doordarshan series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam in 1987, has had a diverse career in both television and film. His film debut came in 1993 with Mahesh Bhatt's Sir. As a child actor, he appeared in notable films such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, and Dushman. He later took on leading roles in movies like Kalyug (2005), Go Goa Gone (2013), Malang (2020), and Kalank (2019).

Kunal, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan, continues to make waves in the film industry with his projects both in front of and behind the camera.