Kunal Kemmu worked overnight and wrote ‘Hum Yahin’ for ‘Madgaon Express’

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Madgaon Express, has shared that he wrote the song Hum Yahin from the film overnight.

For Hum Yahin, which was released recently, the actor turned singer, songwriter, and co-composer.

While sharing interesting anecdotes about the song, Kunal said that he loves singing and has always done it as a hobby.

Recollecting the journey of the song, Kunal said: “This was never the plan, there was an artiste from another country, who used to speak a different language altogether, we heard that song and we loved that song and it was not a song on friendship but we loved the tune and the voice and we reached out to that young artiste. He was in his zone, he was a bit spaced out and I wanted him to sing it in Hindi as a friendship song but there were too many delays happening in that.”